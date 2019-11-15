Martian RSI EA

Martian RSI is an EA which detects RSI divergences and places trades accordingly. The EA is optimized for trading GBPUSD and NDAQ100 on the daily timeframe. The EA is designed for medium to longterm investing. Simply deposit funds into your account, adjust risk settings to fit your personal risk tolerance and then watch your account grow exponentially over time.


- Follows FIFO rules

- No Martingale

- Optional Grid


Default settings are for HIGH RISK strategy on NDAQ100 daily.

Please PM me for set files. Do not rely on being able to configure the settings yourself!

Please use the provided set files unless you have already contracted me or really know what you are doing. This EA is very versatile and can be used many different ways.


Because of the way this EA is designed, I recommend backtesting with either every tick or control points, they will yield nearly identical results. Open prices only will not work properly.

Recommended products
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
I Gold Mine I
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Mine EA (XAUUSD H1) — Intelligent Profit Mining on Gold Gold Mine EA is a professional trading robot that combines the dynamics of frequency scalping with the reliability of the hourly timeframe. Unlike standard scalpers that operate on noisy minute charts, Gold Mine uses the H1 timeframe to filter out false signals while maintaining high trading intensity thanks to a sensitive impulse-finding algorithm. Trading Logic: Synthesis of Impulse and Patterns The Gold Mine EA algorithm is based on
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Elvish Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Elvish Gold   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Elvish Gold  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recognizes th
Master Gold Scapler EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Williams
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Alligator Trend Trader Pro
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
TradeOnFree
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Experts
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
LoLFx
Sergey Kruglov
3 (1)
Experts
LoLFx is a scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Fully automated. Designed for trading EURUSD, a low spread broker is preferred. The EA independently detects support and resistance lines and places pending orders. When the market changes it removes old pending orders and places new ones. Just in case, orders are placed with preset stops to avoid significant losses in emergency situations, for example in case of Internet disconnection. Virtua
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
EA Toolkit All in One Basket Multicurrency Grid
CRM-LINE, CC e Consultadoria em TI, Lda
Experts
USER INSTRUCTIONS Description: Discover the EA Toolkit, your comprehensive trading companion engineered to harness a multicurrency grid strategy enriched with an all-in-one encompassing suite of running strategies. This meticulously crafted Expert Advisor (EA) for the MT4 platform comes armed with scalping capabilities that utilize an Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP) as a support and resistance indicator, adapting swiftly to market trends and news. Key Features: Multi-Currency G
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
More from author
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Spread Indicator MT4
Pierce Vallieres
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical spread values on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY
FREE
RSI Bands MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Bands is a powerful indicator which displays an upper and lower band corresponding to the RSI overbought and oversold levels. The band shows what price must be reached during that specific candle in order for the RSI overbought/oversold level to be reached. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting when a trend has begun and when a trend is about to end. The indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your own Expert Advisor. Please message me if you have any questions. CURREN
FREE
Bid Ask Ticks Indicator MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical bid and ask prices on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, as well as watching to see whether or not the bid and ask prices are converging or diverging. This tool will allow you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMI
FREE
RSI Moving Average
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator places a moving average of the specified type over the standard RSI indicator. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting reversal points and RSI divergences. This indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your expert advisor. I like to make the RSI period the same as the moving average period, but it is up to you to set it up however you would like.
Neptune Multiplex EA
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Neptune Multiplex EA is an expert advisor which is designed to be capable of trading many different types of strategies all in one EA. Many different indicators can be used in many different combinations and on many different timeframes simultaneously. The EA can easily be optimized in the strategy tester. Martingale is optional, and is not necessary in order to create a set of parameters which can generate profits. If you need a set file use on from the comments or message me. I offer lifetime
RSI Divergence Detector MT4
Pierce Vallieres
1 (1)
Indicators
RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts. Buffer 0 = RSI Buffer 1 = Buy Buffer 2 = Sell Buffer 3 = RSIGradient Buffer 4 = PriceGradient NON REPAINTING DIVERGENCE DETECTION
Overlay Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Overlay Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks overtop of the chart. You can select the brick size as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Typically Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, however unlike normal Renko bricks the only difference is this indicator allows you to see the price action going on within each Brick by overlaying the bricks on top of the standard chart. Renko bricks are extremely useful for trend trading and m
PV Harmonics
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
PV Harmonics - Paints harmonic triangles and patterns on live charts to show current live harmonic patterns. - Paints arrows on charts over the harmonic patterns to signal prime entry and exit points. - Extremely fast and versatile indicator. - Highly accurate. - Non repainting. (Does not repaint entry/exit signals) - Comes with numerous customization settings.
PV Super Trend Signals
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
PV Super Trend Signals - Detects Key Points of Reversals - Enters Trades at Key Points - Closes Trades at Accurate Levels - Extremely accurate - Great for almost every currency - Amazing for EURUSD H1 - Backtested across many currencies over many years on many timeframes - H1 is the best timeframe - Can be used to make stable profit - Can be used to hedge other trading robots - ReInvest with Risk and Leverage features if desired - Backtested accurately across many currencies using tick data -
MACD Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
MACD Pro - Features a built-from-scratch overhauled MACD indicator - Signals Buy and Sell Zones - Uses an exceptional noise cancelling filter - Signals up trends and down trends - Precise and accurate signals MACD Pro is an indicator built from the ground up and is designed to signal optimal buy and sell zones. Take buy trades in the buy zones and sell trades in the sell zones. It includes a noise cancelation feature which rivals the best products on the market.
Rainbow Ribbon
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Rainbow Ribbon - Rainbow MA bands - Useful for spotting trend changes - Useful for spotting trend slopes - Useful for spotting trend acceleration - Ability to choose ribbon colors, moving averages, and distances - Provides colorful rainbow ribbons to show an array of moving averages Rainbow Ribbon is an extremely useful indicator, it has been designed to make it easy to spot the trend and also changes within the trend before they occur. It can be used many different ways and provides the abili
Starkiller Grid Trader
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Starkiller Grid Trader Starkiller Grid Trader is a MT4 trading robot which specializes in the management of grid trading systems. A very large variety of customizable settings are included to make sure that you are able to place grid trades on any currency pair, stock, index or commodity automatically according to your own liking. Starkiller is accurate, versatile and robust. - Includes numerous grid trading settings - Includes the ability to select open/close indicators - Includes color coded
RSI Pro Indicator
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Pro Indicator - Shows accurate RSI signals with modifiable price applications - Shows accurate RSI overbought and oversold levels - Shows multiple timeframe RSI overbought and oversold conditions on a single chart - 3 green bar sections in a row is an uptrend pattern - 3 red bar sections in a row is a downtrend pattern The RSI Pro Indicator is a highly useful tool for determining overbought and oversold conditions and spotting RSI patterns, as well as spotting overbought and oversold condi
Super Trend Double Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
RSI Divergence Detector
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts. Buffer 0 = RSI Buffer 1 = Buy Buffer 2 = Sell Buffer 3 = RSIGradient Buffer 4 = PriceGradient NON REPAINTING DIVERGENCE DETECTION
MACD Divergence Detector MT5
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
MACD Divergence Detector MT5 - Non-repainting  - Live divergence detection - Accurate MACD indicator - Includes 10 indicator buffers - EA friendly - Includes useful customizable settings - Decide which buffers to display on the chart and their colors The MACD Divergence Detector for MT5 is an accurate and useful tool for detecting and displaying MACD divergences and good places to take long and short trades. It includes 10 buffers and customizable settings. This tool does not repaint and can
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review