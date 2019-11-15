Martian RSI EA

Martian RSI is an EA which detects RSI divergences and places trades accordingly. The EA is optimized for trading GBPUSD and NDAQ100 on the daily timeframe. The EA is designed for medium to longterm investing. Simply deposit funds into your account, adjust risk settings to fit your personal risk tolerance and then watch your account grow exponentially over time.





- Follows FIFO rules

- No Martingale

- Optional Grid





Default settings are for HIGH RISK strategy on NDAQ100 daily.

Please PM me for set files. Do not rely on being able to configure the settings yourself!

Please use the provided set files unless you have already contracted me or really know what you are doing. This EA is very versatile and can be used many different ways.





Because of the way this EA is designed, I recommend backtesting with either every tick or control points, they will yield nearly identical results. Open prices only will not work properly.