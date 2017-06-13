PipFinite Cluster Helix

5
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
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    40 products
  • Version: 10.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

A combination of trend, pullback, range breakouts and statistics in one indicator

Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.


Suggested Combination

Cluster Helix with Strength Meter

  • Strategy: Confirm signals with ideal strength levels
  • Watch Video: (Click Here)


Features

  • Detects range breakouts on pullback zones in the direction of the trend
  • Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal
  • Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
  • StopLoss Levels
    • Option 1: Range Levels
      • Below blue range box for buy signal
      • Above red box for sell signal
    • Option 2: Statistical Data
      • Buy Average Value for buy signal
      • Sell Average Value for sell signal
    • Option 3: Higher Value
      • Compare Option 1 and Option 2, Select the Higher Value
  • TakeProfit Levels
    • Option 1: Standard TakeProfit
      • Buy Average Value for buy signal
      • Sell Average Value for sell signal
    • Option 2: Quick Takeprofit for Scalping
      • Minimum Average Value
  • Avoid late range breakouts
    • RSI value below 70 for buy signals
    • RSI value above 30 for sell signals
  • Avoid trend weakness
    • Only take the first 3 consecutive signals in the direction of the trend
    • It is best to avoid the 4th signal and wait for the pullback zone to change color or reset
    • Please watch the video for better understanding (Click Here)
  • Exit Strategy
    • Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
      • Support/Resistance Areas
      • Reversal signals from price action patterns
    • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Supporting Tool
    • Ideally combined with price action trading
    • Increase probabilities by combining to Strength Meter
    • Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical
      • Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought
      • Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Day Trading Strategy (M15)

Buy Setup

  • H4 Timeframe shows bullish pullback zone (green zone). Go to M15 timeframe for entries
  • M15 Buy Signal
  • Strength Meter Bullish Level 1 to Level 3 only (Use Period = 20 for settings)
  • RSI is below 70
  • Set your stoploss
    • Option 1: Above the blue range box
    • Option 2: Buy Average value
    • Option 3: Select the higher value from Option 1 and 2
  • Set yout takeprofit
    • Option 1: Use average Buy Average value
    • Option 2: For scalping, use Min Average value

Sell Setup

  • H4 Timeframe shows bearish pullback zone (red zone). Go to M15 timeframe for entries
  • M15 Sell Signal
  • Strength Meter Bearish Level 1 or Level 3 only (Use Period = 20 for settings)
  • RSI above 30
  • Set your stoploss
    • Option 1: Below the red range box
    • Option 2: Sell Average value
    • Option 3: Select the higher value from Option 1 and 2
  • Set yout takeprofit
    • Option 1: Use average Sell Average value
    • Option 2: For scalping, use Min Average value


Scalping Strategy (M5)

Same as Day Trading Strategy but

  • H1 as Higher Timeframe
  • M5 as Entry Timeframe
  • Strength Meter Period = 14 for settings


Swing Strategy (H1)

Same as Day Trading Strategy but

  • D1 as Higher Timeframe
  • H1 as Entry Timeframe
  • Strength Meter Period = 7 for settings


Additional Guidelines

  • Trade only London and US session for best breakout volatility
  • Avoid signals 30 mins before and after major news releases
  • Skip the 4th and succeeding signals. Wait for a reset to avoid trend weakness


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand

Reviews 2
Niel
581
Niel 2017.09.28 22:20 
 

One of the best indicators if used correctly in combination with other confirmations, tools, trend and price action. If you understand it this is invaluable addition to a trading toolkit...

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Domdv
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Domdv 2018.01.30 08:47 
 

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Niel
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Niel 2017.09.28 22:20 
 

One of the best indicators if used correctly in combination with other confirmations, tools, trend and price action. If you understand it this is invaluable addition to a trading toolkit...

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