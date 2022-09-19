EA Gold EZIndy

Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy:


You get profit from trading every day

It can work with other EAs and trading systems

The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually.

All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically


How to set up EA Gold EZIndy:


Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal

To activate the news filter, you need to add the website address in the settings of the MetaTrader. Learn more: here

Make sure your VPS and internet connection are stable

Use only a hedge account and leverage from 1:200 and more

To reduce risk ratio, I recommend you change the Balance step value=5000 in the settings

Low spread brokers are recommended

Minimal amount Deposit: 1000 dollars or cents (for cent accounts) 


Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H4
Test From 2022
Settings default
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $500
Recommend Deposit $1000
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage


Philosophy of margin level trading:

  1. Use a reliable broker offering:

    1. high leverage (1:200 - 1:500),
    2. microlots,standard
    3. low trading costs (ECN preferred),
    4. fast and accurate execution,
    5. (optionally) negative balance protection,
    6. a client cabinet with instant internal transfers between accounts.

  2. Keep your entire risk capital in a wallet/purse (if provided), or in a dedicated 'deposit' account which you MUST NOT trade (!).
  3. Margin call (stop-out) is your risk limit, just as you would use a stop loss in a bigger account.
  4. Set margin limit before entry according to your strategy.
  5. If you lose, nevermind! - reload, rethink and try again.
  6. Hold on to gains and let them run!
  7. Grab your profits and PUT THEM BACK INTO THE WALLET.

------------------------------------------------------

Change Log: Version 2.1

- Fixed Message
- Add CCI Filtre

Change Log: Version 2.0

- Fixed Message

Change Log: Version 1.0

- Initial Release




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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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