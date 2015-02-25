PipFinite Razor Scalper
- Indicators
- Karlo Wilson Vendiola
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Combo
Razor Scalper with Trend Laser
- Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend
- Watch Video: (Click Here)
Features
Scalping indicator using a confirmed approach for valid signals
Functions as an entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.
- Signals filtered from short term trend and quick impulses.
- Uses a double confirmation approach
- Scalping Direction - Short term trend direction indicated by background color
- Scalping Signal - Price action breakout indicated by entry signal arrow
- Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
- Entry Signals
- Valid Buy Setup
- Scalping Buy Signal
- Background is Blue
- Optional: Trend Laser is Blue for confirmed uptrend
- Optional: RSI is NOT overbought to avoid false signals
- Valid Sell Setup
- Scalping Sell Signal
- Background is Red
- Optional: Trend Laser is Red for confirmed downtrend
- Optional: RSI is NOT oversold to avoid false signals
- Exit Strategy
- Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
- Support/Resistance Areas
- Reversal signals from price action patterns
- Quick exits
- Exit trades once it turns into profit
- Time expiry ranging from 2-15 bars
- Hard targets
- 2-5 Pips on M5
- 5-15 Pips on M15
- 15-30 Pips on H1
- 30-40 Pips on H4
- We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
- Sessions
- Scalping - M5/M15 on London or US Session
- Swing - H1/H4, avoid first day of the week
- Supporting Tool
- Ideally combined with price action trading
- Confirm signals using Trend Laser
- Confirm signals using Strength Meter
- Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical
- Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought
- Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold
- Color schemes for light and dark charts
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- Valid Signals (Click Here)
- Invalid Signals (Click Here)
- How to avoid False Signals (Click Here)
Intraday StrategySample strategy combining to other indicators
- Wait for London or US Session
- Trend Laser on H4 and M15 should have the same color for confirmed trend
- Trend Laser M15 "Success Rate" at least 85%
- Razor Scalper Valid Signal in the direction of Trend Laser
- StopLoss Options
- Recent Swing High/Swing Low
- Trend Laser "Average Profit" to give extra buffer
- Support/Resistance levels
- Hard SL around 10-30 pips
- TakeProfit Options
- TP equal to SL
- Trend Laser "Minimum Move" for quick exit
- Support/Resistance levels
- Exit Scope as alternate exit
- Hard TP around 10-30 pips
- Economic Events
- Avoid signals 30 minutes before Major Impact News
- Optional: Avoid False Signals
- Ignore buy signals if RSI is above 70
- Ignore sell signals if RSI is below 30
Recommendations
For best results, we recommend low spread pairs on ECN type accounts.
