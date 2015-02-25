PipFinite Razor Scalper

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Combo

Razor Scalper with Trend Laser

Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend

Watch Video: (Click Here)





Features

Scalping indicator using a confirmed approach for valid signals

Functions as an entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.

Signals filtered from short term trend and quick impulses.

Uses a double confirmation approach

Scalping Direction - Short term trend direction indicated by background color

Scalping Signal - Price action breakout indicated by entry signal arrow

Entry Signals

Valid Buy Setup



Scalping Buy Signal





Background is Blue





Optional: Trend Laser is Blue for confirmed uptrend

Optional: RSI is NOT overbought to avoid false signals

Valid Sell Setup



Scalping Sell Signal





Background is Red





Optional: Trend Laser is Red for confirmed downtrend

Optional: RSI is NOT oversold to avoid false signals

Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy



Support/Resistance Areas





Reversal signals from price action patterns



Quick exits



Exit trades once it turns into profit





Time expiry ranging from 2-15 bars





Hard targets





2-5 Pips on M5







5-15 Pips on M15







15-30 Pips on H1







30-40 Pips on H4



We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy

as alternate exit strategy Sessions

Scalping - M5/M15 on London or US Session

Swing - H1/H4, avoid first day of the week

Ideally combined with price action trading



Confirm signals using Trend Laser



Confirm signals using Strength Meter



Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical



Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought





Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold

Color schemes for light and dark charts

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand





Intraday Strategy

Wait for London or US Session Trend Laser on H4 and M15 should have the same color for confirmed trend Trend Laser M15 "Success Rate" at least 85% Razor Scalper Valid Signal in the direction of Trend Laser StopLoss Options Recent Swing High/Swing Low

Trend Laser "Average Profit" to give extra buffer

Hard SL around 10-30 pips TakeProfit Options TP equal to SL

Trend Laser "Minimum Move" for quick exit

Exit Scope as alternate exit

Hard TP around 10-30 pips Economic Events Avoid signals 30 minutes before Major Impact News Optional: Avoid False Signals Ignore buy signals if RSI is above 70

Ignore sell signals if RSI is below 30

Sample strategy combining to other indicators





Recommendations

For best results, we recommend low spread pairs on ECN type accounts.