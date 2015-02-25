PipFinite Razor Scalper

4.4

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you.

We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful.


Combo

Razor Scalper with Trend Laser

  • Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend
  • Watch Video: (Click Here)


Features

Scalping indicator using a confirmed approach for valid signals

Functions as an entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.

  • Signals filtered from short term trend and quick impulses.
  • Uses a double confirmation approach
    • Scalping Direction - Short term trend direction indicated by background color
    • Scalping Signal - Price action breakout indicated by entry signal arrow
  • Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
  • Entry Signals
    • Valid Buy Setup
      • Scalping Buy Signal
      • Background is Blue
      • Optional: Trend Laser is Blue for confirmed uptrend
      • Optional: RSI is NOT overbought to avoid false signals
    • Valid Sell Setup
      • Scalping Sell Signal
      • Background is Red
      • Optional: Trend Laser is Red for confirmed downtrend
      • Optional: RSI is NOT oversold to avoid false signals
  • Exit Strategy
    • Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
      • Support/Resistance Areas
      • Reversal signals from price action patterns
    • Quick exits
      • Exit trades once it turns into profit
      • Time expiry ranging from 2-15 bars
      • Hard targets
        • 2-5 Pips on M5
        • 5-15 Pips on M15
        • 15-30 Pips on H1
        • 30-40 Pips on H4
    • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Sessions
    • Scalping - M5/M15 on London or US Session
    • Swing - H1/H4, avoid first day of the week
  • Supporting Tool
    • Ideally combined with price action trading
    • Confirm signals using Trend Laser
    • Confirm signals using Strength Meter
    • Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical
      • Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought
      • Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold
  • Color schemes for light and dark charts
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand


Intraday Strategy

Sample strategy combining to other indicators
  1. Wait for London or US Session
  2. Trend Laser on H4 and M15 should have the same color for confirmed trend
  3. Trend Laser M15 "Success Rate" at least 85%
  4. Razor Scalper Valid Signal in the direction of Trend Laser
  5. StopLoss Options
    • Recent Swing High/Swing Low
    • Trend Laser "Average Profit" to give extra buffer
    • Support/Resistance levels
    • Hard SL around 10-30 pips
  6. TakeProfit Options
    • TP equal to SL
    • Trend Laser "Minimum Move" for quick exit
    • Support/Resistance levels
    • Exit Scope as alternate exit
    • Hard TP around 10-30 pips
  7. Economic Events
    • Avoid signals 30 minutes before Major Impact News
  8. Optional: Avoid False Signals
    • Ignore buy signals if RSI is above 70
    • Ignore sell signals if RSI is below 30


Recommendations

For best results, we recommend low spread pairs on ECN type accounts.

Reviews 59
Arthit Arunroj
1176
Arthit Arunroj 2018.07.23 05:23 
 

Excellent indicator :-)

:: Myfxbook :: http://bit.ly/myFxbook

jimbrass
317
jimbrass 2018.06.25 12:28 
 

Well Done.Good indicator!!

Marcel Pietropaolo
767
Marcel Pietropaolo 2018.01.24 13:54 
 

Great signals, and excellent service!

This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
SmartSignal Sniper
Ahmed Ismail Muhammad Ismail Al Talhat
Indicators
SmartSignal Sniper: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of precision trading with SmartSignal Sniper. Engineered to deliver accurate buy and sell signals, this advanced tool empowers traders of all levels to navigate the financial markets with confidence and clarity. Key Features: Pinpoint Accuracy: SmartSignal Sniper utilizes advanced algorithms to provide precise buy and sell signals, helping traders identify lucrative opportunities in the market. Lightning-fast Execution: With re
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "fu
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Candlestick Pattern Scanner and Detector
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicators
The Candlestick Pattern Detector is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify and highlight candlestick patterns on your charts. Currently, the indicator detects one specific candlestick pattern - the pinbar, known for its significance in technical analysis and trading strategies. This tool provides traders with visual cues, making it easier to spot potential market reversals or continuations. Features: Customizable Colors: Users can customize the colors of the bullish and bearish
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Account Balance Trend indicator
Ge Senlin
Indicators
Account Fund Income Trend Line Indicator 1. This indicator is used to automatically draw a curve and a histogram of the profit amount of the trading order that has been closed in the current account and the account balance after the position,and the three data of the transaction volume, which is applicable to all cycles of the chart.2. The three data can be exported into CSV files by date, which is convenient for data analysis of third-party software.  3. The indicator contains an external para
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Filter:
