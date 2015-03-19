PipFinite Breakout Analyzer
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
The Breakout Indicator That Has Been Proven & Tested!
Breakout Analyzer uses an advanced algorithm based on high probability price patterns.
Each trade is analyzed on the statistics panel to help you evaluate the best breakout setups.
Bonus Strategy 1
Breakout Analyzer with Volume Critical
Bonus Strategy 2
Breakout Analyzer with Strength Meter
Features
- Universal compatibility to different trading systems
- Analyzes statistics of breakout signals to forecast possible targets
- Average Breakout - Average profit that can be achieved from the max profit of past signals
- Can be used as approximate target for next breakout signal
- Can be used as target for trend trading systems
- Short Term Breakout = Average profit of signals below the Average Breakout
- Can be used as target for scalps
- Can be used as target for counter trend trades
- Multiple Signals
- Gives many opportunities to enter a trade
- Gives many possibilities to filter out signals from other indicators
- Exit Strategy
- Support/Resistance Areas
- Statistical data
- Exit trades once profit reaches the "Average Breakout"
- Partially close trades when profit reaches the "Short Term Breakout"
- We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
- Recommended Settings
- Period = 4 on H4 & Higher timeframe
- Period = 5 on H1 timeframe
- Period = 6 on M15 timeframe
- Period = 7 on M5 & Lower timeframe
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
- Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
