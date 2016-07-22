PipFinite Breakout Analyzer MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 10.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

The Breakout Indicator That Has Been Proven & Tested!

Breakout Analyzer uses an advanced algorithm based on high probability price patterns.

Each trade is analyzed on the statistics panel to help you evaluate the best breakout setups.


Bonus Strategy 1

Breakout Analyzer with Volume Critical


Bonus Strategy 2

Breakout Analyzer with Strength Meter

Features

  • Universal compatibility to different trading systems
  • Analyzes statistics of breakout signals to forecast possible targets
    • Average Breakout - Average profit that can be achieved from the max profit of past signals
      • Can be used as approximate target for next breakout signal
      • Can be used as target for trend trading systems
    • Short Term Breakout = Average profit of signals below the Average Breakout
      • Can be used as target for scalps
      • Can be used as target for counter trend trades
  • Multiple Signals
    • Gives many opportunities to enter a trade
    • Gives many possibilities to filter out signals from other indicators
  • Exit Strategy
    • Support/Resistance Areas
    • Statistical data
      • Exit trades once profit reaches the "Average Breakout"
      • Partially close trades when profit reaches the "Short Term Breakout"
    • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Recommended Settings
    • Period = 4 on H4 & Higher timeframe
    • Period = 5 on H1 timeframe
    • Period = 6 on M15 timeframe
    • Period = 7 on M5 & Lower timeframe
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
  • Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand

Reviews 4
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2022.07.27 22:37 
 

Works fine in all time frames, ca. 80-90% hits.

Alan Nunes
63
Alan Nunes 2018.12.13 04:45 
 

Top of the world indcator!!

Good job!!!

Vladislav Amnkin
317
Vladislav Amnkin 2017.11.09 10:21 
 

Отличный!

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Samuel Ebiojo Adejoh
632
Samuel Ebiojo Adejoh 2024.01.06 13:59 
 

I've been looking for an indicator that works based on my strategy idea and this is the closest to it. I instantly became profitable using this indicator. The only feature I wish the developer can add to this amazing tool is a moving average trend filter to filter out counter signals in a trend direction, that is to make it optional for those who need it. I know its possible to just use a moving average indicator personally but then if its built into the indicator, it will help reduce the number of wrong signals we get via notification. Thank you Pipfinite!

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2022.07.27 22:37 
 

Works fine in all time frames, ca. 80-90% hits.

Alan Nunes
63
Alan Nunes 2018.12.13 04:45 
 

Top of the world indcator!!

Good job!!!

Vladislav Amnkin
317
Vladislav Amnkin 2017.11.09 10:21 
 

Отличный!

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