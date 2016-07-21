PipFinite Exit Scope MT5

4.33
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
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    40 products
  • Version: 10.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed?

Exiting a trade is equally important as entering!

Exit Scope helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers.


Attention

Exit Signals are NOT to be used in entering a trade!

Exit means closing your trades to avoid correction/reversal which can wipe out existing profit or haunt break-even orders.

Please watch presentation (Click Here)


Features

Generates instant exit signals based on price action, volatility and volume.

It serves as alternate exit to the current trading strategies you are using. Works in any timeframe and pair.

  • Uses a prediction algorithm that minimizes lag but maintains acceptable accuracy
  • Types of exit signals
    • Cross Symbol - Average Exit Signal. You can partially or fully close your trade
    • Sniper Symbol - Strong Exit Signal. You can fully close your trades since it has a higher probability of reversing
  • Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
  • Exit Application
    • Exit Scope functions as an alternate exit to your trading strategy
    • Primary exit strategy will still depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
      • Support/Resistance Areas
      • Reversal signals from price action patterns
    • Market Conditions
      • Trending markets - Exit trades to avoid possible correction
      • Ranging markets - Exit trades to avoid possible reversal
  • Settings
    • Trend Strategies
      • Increase Volume Factor = 1.40 to 2.00. This will generate less exit signals
    • Scalping Strategies
      • Decreased Volume Factor = 0.50 to 1.30. This will generate more exit signals
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Opening of the bar"
  • Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand

Reviews 3
Martin Schakowski
683
Martin Schakowski 2022.03.27 10:37 
 

Ich nutzte das Produkt bereits Jahre auf dem MT4 - bin absolut zufrieden !

Lukasz Zabludowski
207
Lukasz Zabludowski 2022.01.06 09:24 
 

Hi, this is my second product from PipFinite. This indicator has returned in just one single trade (FYI trading volume was just 0.03!). It is amazing supporting tool for my trading system. Thank you for your effort creating this tool. Just to everyone who want to buy this product - it is perfect supporting tool not the holy Grail of trading. You always need to remember about risk management, without it you will fail no metter how great indicator is. Remember you are the decision maker and risk manager combined with ExitEdge you have the right tols to create the profitable trading system. This tool gives you amazing hints when to exit the market. This is for sure what I was looking for! Just love it! :) Happy trading to all!

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This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
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Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
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Dave Udon
265
Dave Udon 2023.09.01 14:58 
 

This review is written for those wishing to incorporate the indicator in their EA's. For Manual traders, this indicator should work very nicely. I bought this indicator as as add-on to the Trend Laser indicator. I am an MT5 developer and hoped to add it to my own trading EA using the developer iCustom() coding, which allows the EA to see the indicator buffer signals. I quickly programmed the code (there are only 4 buffers) and tried accessing the signals. What a disappointment! The arrow objects appear in the Data Window as they should, but they are not all accessible in the coded buffers. Some are, but most are not. I have written to the Support group for their version of the Custom coding in hopes that I will have more success with it. I used a document writtten in 2018, and not seen at all in this product's webpage. It was only by scanning the older products by the Seller that I found a well written Manual for another product which explained about the Support Group email. I will gladly upgrade my review here and explain why if results warrant it. [UPDATE] I tried lowering the 1st setting Volume to 0.5 from 1.0. More exit signals appeared, and ALL were accessible in my EA coding. A step in the right direction, and I am encouraged to pursue this further. I can see that I should code more exit strategies into the EA. For example, price crossing a changed Laser colored trend line after a trending move. This is recommended by the Seller in the description. [Update] The Seller sent me the MT4 iCustom() coding for my MT5 indicator. Oh well... At least I know the support email is valid. [SUMMARY] I will not pursue this further. It's not worth my time, and it's not worth your money. Ratings: Description Quality and Completeness: 1 Star. Reliability and usability: 2 Stars. User support: 1 Star.

Martin Schakowski
683
Martin Schakowski 2022.03.27 10:37 
 

Ich nutzte das Produkt bereits Jahre auf dem MT4 - bin absolut zufrieden !

Lukasz Zabludowski
207
Lukasz Zabludowski 2022.01.06 09:24 
 

Hi, this is my second product from PipFinite. This indicator has returned in just one single trade (FYI trading volume was just 0.03!). It is amazing supporting tool for my trading system. Thank you for your effort creating this tool. Just to everyone who want to buy this product - it is perfect supporting tool not the holy Grail of trading. You always need to remember about risk management, without it you will fail no metter how great indicator is. Remember you are the decision maker and risk manager combined with ExitEdge you have the right tols to create the profitable trading system. This tool gives you amazing hints when to exit the market. This is for sure what I was looking for! Just love it! :) Happy trading to all!

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