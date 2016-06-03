PipFinite Channel Flow

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you.

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Combo

Channel Flow with Strength Meter

Strategy: Increase probability by confirming signals with strength

Watch Video: (Click Here)





Features

Detects channel breakouts as Trend Signals, and channel retracements as Counter Trend Signals.

Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.

Trend is filtered from a channel direction algorithm

Plots dynamic support and resistance that serves as a baseline for short term price action patterns.

Calculates 4 types of signals

"BT" Buy Trend Signal - Buy signals in the direction of upward channel

- Buy signals in the direction of upward channel

We can buy with minimal confirmation



"ST" Sell Trend Signal - Sell signals in the direction of downward channel

- Sell signals in the direction of downward channel

We can sell with minimal confirmation



"BC" Counter Trend Buy Signals - Buy signals against the trend

- Buy signals against the trend

Requires more confirmation when used to enter a trade. Only expect small profit or retracement





Can be used as alternate exit to Sell Trend Signals (ST) when trade is in profit



"SC" Counter Trend Sell Signals - Sell signals against the trend

- Sell signals against the trend

Requires more confirmation when used to enter a trade. Only expect small profit or retracement





Can be used as alternate exit to Buy Trend Signals (BT) when trade is in profit

Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system

Multiple Signals

Gives many opportunities to enter a trade



Gives many possibilities to filter out signals from other indicators

Entry Point

Entering a trade from a confirmed system



Using BT and ST signals to enter trades

and signals to enter trades

Confirm signals with support/resistance levels

Exit Strategy

Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy



Support/Resistance Areas





Reversal signals from price action patterns





Using BC and SC signals as optional exits when trade is in profit

and signals as optional exits when trade is in profit

We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy

as alternate exit strategy Supporting Tool

Confirmation to price action trading



Increase probabilities by combining to Strength Meter



Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical



Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought





Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand



