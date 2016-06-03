PipFinite Channel Flow

4.67
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 10.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you.

We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful.


Combo

Channel Flow with Strength Meter

  • Strategy: Increase probability by confirming signals with strength
  • Watch Video: (Click Here)


Features

Detects channel breakouts as Trend Signals, and channel retracements as Counter Trend Signals.

Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.

  • Trend is filtered from a channel direction algorithm
  • Plots dynamic support and resistance that serves as a baseline for short term price action patterns.
  • Calculates 4 types of signals
    • "BT" Buy Trend Signal - Buy signals in the direction of upward channel
      • We can buy with minimal confirmation
    • "ST" Sell Trend Signal - Sell signals in the direction of downward channel
      • We can sell with minimal confirmation
    • "BC" Counter Trend Buy Signals - Buy signals against the trend
      • Requires more confirmation when used to enter a trade. Only expect small profit or retracement
      • Can be used as alternate exit to Sell Trend Signals (ST) when trade is in profit
    • "SC" Counter Trend Sell Signals - Sell signals against the trend
      • Requires more confirmation when used to enter a trade. Only expect small profit or retracement
      • Can be used as alternate exit to Buy Trend Signals (BT) when trade is in profit
  • Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
  • Multiple Signals
    • Gives many opportunities to enter a trade
    • Gives many possibilities to filter out signals from other indicators
  • Entry Point
    • Entering a trade from a confirmed system
      • Using BT and ST signals to enter trades
    • Confirm signals with support/resistance levels
  • Exit Strategy
    • Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
      • Support/Resistance Areas
      • Reversal signals from price action patterns
      • Using BC and SC signals as optional exits when trade is in profit
    • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Supporting Tool
    • Confirmation to price action trading
    • Increase probabilities by combining to Strength Meter
    • Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical
      • Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought
      • Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand


Reviews 5
jingcao1
371
jingcao1 2016.11.26 14:15 
 

hi can you send me sample code for ea?

Mahmoud Nowishy
672
Mahmoud Nowishy 2016.06.13 23:00 
 

One of the best tools as always, thank you Karlo, keep up the good work and effort

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.02.26 21:37 
 

Works.

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.02.26 21:37 
 

Works.

Memon
1990
Memon 2016.12.07 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jingcao1
371
jingcao1 2016.11.26 14:15 
 

hi can you send me sample code for ea?

Brian Smith
1329
Brian Smith 2016.06.24 07:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mahmoud Nowishy
672
Mahmoud Nowishy 2016.06.13 23:00 
 

One of the best tools as always, thank you Karlo, keep up the good work and effort

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