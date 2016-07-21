PipFinite Trend Laser MT5

3
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 10.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

The Pioneer Of Trend Detection!

A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise.

Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe.


Features

Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

  • Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise
  • Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal
  • Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
  • Trend Filter
    • Additional filter for existing systems
    • Use Period = 4 to 10
  • Entry Point
    • Entering a trade from a confirmed system
    • Use Period = 2 to 3
  • Exit Strategy
    • Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
      • Support/Resistance Areas
      • Reversal signals from price action patterns
    • Statistical data
      • Exit trades once profit reaches the "Average Profit"
      • Partially close trades when profit reaches the "Minimum Move"
    • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Multi Timeframe
    • Higher and lower timeframe directions are the same:
      • Buy trend laser signals on H1 if H4 is uptrend
      • Sell trend laser signals on M15 if H1 is downtrend
  • Color schemes for light and dark charts
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand


Statistics

  • Overall Trades - The total number of past signals.
  • Profitable Trades - The total number of past profitable signals. It is counted by a signal that turned into profit at some point and does not include exit strategy
  • Success Rate - Percentage(%) of past profitable signals. An important filter to scan better performing instruments
  • Best Profit - Is the highest max profit recorded
  • Average Profit - Value that predicts the possible max profit of next signal
  • Minimum Move - Average of past signals lower than the average profit value. Can be used as Minimum TakeProfit or Exit target for scalping


Application

If we have 4 Past Signals

  • Signal 1 made 5Pips Max Profit
  • Signal 2 made 20Pips Max Profit
  • Signal 3 made 8Pips Max Profit
  • Signal 4 made 15Pips Max Profit

Average Profit = (Signal 1 + Signal 2 + Signal 3 + Signal 4)/4 = (5+20+8+15)/4 = 12Pips

  • Signal 5 is expected to reach 12Pips Maximum
  • Average Profit Value can be used Takeprofit or Exit Strategy Value.

Success Rate - Can be used to locate better trending markets

  • Example 1
    • If a pair has Success Rate Lower than 85%. We can skip trading this pair and look for other pairs with higher success rate
  • Example 2
    • EURUSD H1 Success Rate is 86% while AUDUSD H1 Success Rate is 92%. A wise decision is to pick AUDUSD signals


Reviews 3
Frozted
19
Frozted 2017.09.03 01:27 
 

Great Product

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5 (2)
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Indicators
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am77
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am77 2023.07.22 21:03 
 

Indycator vor CHILDREN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ardhi Nurwijaya
284
Ardhi Nurwijaya 2017.10.12 15:20 
 

A good indicator because with simple settings. But you can get the same signal for *FREE* by using moving average indicators, such as EMA Crossing. When using you need to be combined with other indicators, such as oscillators or volumes. Do not believe with statistics, especially profitable trades and success rates. If there is a short trend or false signal, the target profit may be difficult to achieve.

Frozted
19
Frozted 2017.09.03 01:27 
 

Great Product

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