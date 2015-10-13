PipFinite Range Point
- Indicators
- Karlo Wilson Vendiola
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Attention
This trading tool is specifically designed to help grid, martingale, averaging, recovery and hedging strategies.
If you are not familiar with the strategies above, kindly research first before considering this trading tool.
- To understand the strategies used, please watch video presentation (Click Here)
Features
Advance range detection software that detect patterns which can give strong price movement in the future.
The pattern is drawn as a zone which we can trade in either direction. Indicator works in any timeframe and pair.
- Projects consolidation areas based from price patterns filtered by volatility
- Non directional trading tool. Benefit from market movement in any direction
- Trade Breakouts
- Buy on Resistance, Sell on Support
- Fade Breakouts
- Sell on Resistance, Buy on Support
- Gives entry levels and projected exit areas
- Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
- Highly compatible to the following strategies
- Grid Strategy
- Martingale Strategy
- Averaging Strategy
- Recovery Strategy
- Note that these strategies require supervision and good risk management
- Supporting Tool
- Ideally combined with price action trading
- Ideally combined with Support/Resistance
- Can be combined to Trend Laser for initial trade direction
- Can be combined to Volume Critical to filter ranges after overbought/oversold conditions
- Settings
- Min Bars - Minimum number of bars used to detect ranges
- Max Volatility - Used to control frequency of signals
- Max Range - Setting that will limit the range in pips with respect to your trading requirements.
- Using Max Range = 0 will turn off this feature
- Example: If you only want maximum of 50Pips spacing per range. You can set Max Range = 50
- Grid Lines - Number of projected exit levels you want to see. Increase value specially when using grid strategies
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Calculation strictly on the "Close of the bar"
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
