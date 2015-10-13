PipFinite Range Point

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Attention

This trading tool is specifically designed to help grid, martingale, averaging, recovery and hedging strategies.

If you are not familiar with the strategies above, kindly research first before considering this trading tool.

To understand the strategies used, please watch video presentation (Click Here)





Features

Advance range detection software that detect patterns which can give strong price movement in the future.

The pattern is drawn as a zone which we can trade in either direction. Indicator works in any timeframe and pair.

Projects consolidation areas based from price patterns filtered by volatility

Non directional trading tool. Benefit from market movement in any direction

Trade Breakouts



Buy on Resistance, Sell on Support



Fade Breakouts



Sell on Resistance, Buy on Support

Gives entry levels and projected exit areas

Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system

Highly compatible to the following strategies

Grid Strategy



Martingale Strategy



Averaging Strategy



Recovery Strategy



Note that these strategies require supervision and good risk management

Supporting Tool

Ideally combined with price action trading



Ideally combined with Support/Resistance



Can be combined to Trend Laser for initial trade direction

for initial trade direction

Can be combined to Volume Critical to filter ranges after overbought/oversold conditions

to filter ranges after overbought/oversold conditions Settings

Min Bars - Minimum number of bars used to detect ranges



Max Volatility - Used to control frequency of signals



Max Range - Setting that will limit the range in pips with respect to your trading requirements.



Using Max Range = 0 will turn off this feature





Example: If you only want maximum of 50Pips spacing per range. You can set Max Range = 50



Grid Lines - Number of projected exit levels you want to see. Increase value specially when using grid strategies

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Calculation strictly on the "Close of the bar"

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





