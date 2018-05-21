PipFinite Impulse PRO

4.94
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws?

Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It!

Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics.


Timing Is Everything In Trading

To learn more, please visit ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212

Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps!


Advantages You Get

  • Early impulse detection algorithm.
  • Flexible combination to different trading strategies.
  • Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point, take profit and exit signal.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the close of a bar.
  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notifications and sound alerts.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

How To Trade

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Enter a signal if Statistics Success Rate is higher than 65% (Statistics Success Rate > 65%).

Step 2: Set Take Profit

  • Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.

Step 3: Exit Strategy

  • If buy signal did not reach take profit, exit buy signal on a new sell signal.
  • If sell signal did not reach take profit, exit sell signal on a new buy signal.

Advanced Statistics Calculation

Win Condition

  • TP1 Hit - when a signal reaches at least TP1.
  • EXIT Win - when a trade is closed on opposite signal and resulted in a positive profit.

Loss Condition

  • Exit Loss - when trade is closed on the opposite signal and resulted in a negative profit.

Success Rate

  • Percentage of signals qualified for win condition.
  • Used as reference to find better pairs and timeframes.


Parameters

  • Volatility Period - number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
  • Volatility Factor - minimum volatility multiplier required to confirm impulse moves.
  • Take Profit Factor - multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
  • Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculations.
  • Misc Parameters - control the universal visibility of objects and buffers.
  • Display Parameters - control the visibility of objects drawn on a chart.
  • Graphics Parameters - control the appearance and colors of drawn objects on a chart.
  • Dashboard Parameters - control the visibility and colors of statistics found on a chart.
  • Alert Parameters - control the alert options enabled.


User Manual

For more information ► Click Here
Reviews 95
Andreas Otto Scherer
378
Andreas Otto Scherer 2025.03.31 16:43 
 

I bought this indicator, "PipFinite Impulse PRO," on May 24, 2018, and I'm still very satisfied with it.

lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2024.07.11 09:20 
 

Good morning It is the 4th indicator that I have bought from Mr. Karlo Wilson and they are all fantastic

fmyrland
224
fmyrland 2022.11.24 10:53 
 

very good indicator!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
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4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
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5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
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4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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Andreas Otto Scherer
378
Andreas Otto Scherer 2025.03.31 16:43 
 

I bought this indicator, "PipFinite Impulse PRO," on May 24, 2018, and I'm still very satisfied with it.

lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2024.07.11 09:20 
 

Good morning It is the 4th indicator that I have bought from Mr. Karlo Wilson and they are all fantastic

Manh Quan Nguyen
30
Manh Quan Nguyen 2024.03.04 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fmyrland
224
fmyrland 2022.11.24 10:53 
 

very good indicator!

Roberto BR
456
Roberto BR 2022.09.25 13:15 
 

I bought the indicator a few days ago and I have really tested it a lot. I guarantee you that it is an indicator that complements any strategy. A great indicator. It works alone or in support of my strategy. If there had been ten stars I would have given ten stars.

deimy
553
deimy 2022.04.09 00:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Junichi Isono
1174
Junichi Isono 2021.10.07 21:50 
 

Excellent Product

titrine
186
titrine 2021.09.04 13:15 
 

super indicateur

40019797
145
40019797 2021.07.22 11:55 
 

excellent indicator !!!

Kazuya fujioka
275
Kazuya fujioka 2021.06.17 10:58 
 

I purchased this indicator for MT4, and it's awesome. It's very simple tu use, and provide a very high quality signals. Thanks to PIPFINITE for the indicator and for the best support ever.

BCAMPBTPS
477
BCAMPBTPS 2021.05.06 06:43 
 

Works Perfect for my style of trading.

olah76
1172
olah76 2020.12.13 05:58 
 

Powerful product! Did some backrest and very excited about it so far

holmes2020
217
holmes2020 2020.12.04 16:13 
 

Great product so far

querchenko
247
querchenko 2020.11.20 08:53 
 

TOP!!!!

thadanik
186
thadanik 2020.11.18 08:17 
 

Great product so far

Ian Thomas
219
Ian Thomas 2020.10.20 22:03 
 

Like the others, great product!

amuthavally Krishnan Nair
101
amuthavally Krishnan Nair 2020.09.17 02:37 
 

product good bought to combine with trend pro

Chang Po Chung
479
Chang Po Chung 2020.09.12 06:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pou_kankaew
24
Pou_kankaew 2020.09.01 12:44 
 

An Awesome Indicator easy for entry and exit. Great.....

Jon Dixon
90
Jon Dixon 2020.08.11 05:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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