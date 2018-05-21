PipFinite Impulse PRO

Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It!



Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics.





Timing Is Everything In Trading



To learn more, please visit ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps!





Advantages You Get



Early impulse detection algorithm.



Flexible combination to different trading strategies.

Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point, take profit and exit signal.

Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

Signals strictly on the close of a bar.

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated pop-up, email, push notifications and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.





How To Trade



Step 1: Trade Setup

Enter a signal if Statistics Success Rate is higher than 65% (Statistics Success Rate > 65%).

Step 2: Set Take Profit

Option 1: Take profit on TP1.

Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.

Step 3: Exit Strategy

If buy signal did not reach take profit, exit buy signal on a new sell signal.

If sell signal did not reach take profit, exit sell signal on a new buy signal.





Advanced Statistics Calculation Win Condition TP1 Hit - when a signal reaches at least TP1.

- when a signal reaches at least TP1. EXIT Win - when a trade is closed on opposite signal and resulted in a positive profit. Loss Condition Exit Loss - when trade is closed on the opposite signal and resulted in a negative profit. Success Rate Percentage of signals qualified for win condition.

Used as reference to find better pairs and timeframes.



Parameters

Volatility Period - number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.

- number of bars used to calculate the algorithm. Volatility Factor - minimum volatility multiplier required to confirm impulse moves.

- minimum volatility multiplier required to confirm impulse moves. Take Profit Factor - multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.

- multiplier used to calculate take profit levels. Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculations.

- maximum number of bars used for calculations. Misc Parameters - control the universal visibility of objects and buffers.

- control the universal visibility of objects and buffers. Display Parameters - control the visibility of objects drawn on a chart.

- control the visibility of objects drawn on a chart. Graphics Parameters - control the appearance and colors of drawn objects on a chart.

- control the appearance and colors of drawn objects on a chart. Dashboard Parameters - control the visibility and colors of statistics found on a chart.

- control the visibility and colors of statistics found on a chart. Alert Parameters - control the alert options enabled.





User Manual

