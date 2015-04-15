PipFinite Swing Control
- Indicators
- Karlo Wilson Vendiola
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.
Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you.
We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful.
Combo
Swing Control with Energy Beam
- Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals
- Watch Video: (Click Here)
Features
Detects overall bias and waits for overbought/oversold condition to enter pullbacks
Functions mainly as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe
- Generates pullback signals which are low risk opportunities to capitalize on the market's weakness
- Waiting for the market to correct first before entering gives a better risk reward profile
- Composed of 2 parts
- Bias - Measures the overall direction and interest of the crowd
- Swing Breakout - Entry signals from overbought/oversold condition
- Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
- Entry Point
- Entering a trade from a confirmed system
- Good combination to momentum type filters
- Exit Strategy
- Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
- Support/Resistance Areas
- Reversal signals from price action patterns
- We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
- Settings
- Wave Period - The algorithm used to detect overall bias
- Pullback Period - The algorithm used to detect overbought and oversold conditions
- You can adjust Pullback Period = Wave Period (+/-) 2
- Wave Period = 8, we can use Pullback Period = 6 to 11
- Wave Period = 10, we can use Pullback Period = 8 to 12
- Higher Values can be used on lower timeframes to filter market noise
- In H4, Wave Period = 5, Pullback Period = 5
- In M15, Wave Period = 8, Pullback Period = 10
- In M5, Wave Period = 10, Pullback Period = 12
- Supporting Tool
- Ideally combined with price action trading
- Ideally combined with Support/Resistance
- Confirm signals using Energy Beam
- Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical
- Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought
- Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- Signal Types (Click Here)
- Application (Click Here)
- Settings (Click Here)
- Combination to momentum filters (Click Here)
