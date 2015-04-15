PipFinite Swing Control

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Combo

Swing Control with Energy Beam

Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals

Watch Video: (Click Here)





Features

Detects overall bias and waits for overbought/oversold condition to enter pullbacks

Functions mainly as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe

Generates pullback signals which are low risk opportunities to capitalize on the market's weakness

Waiting for the market to correct first before entering gives a better risk reward profile

Composed of 2 parts

Bias - Measures the overall direction and interest of the crowd

Swing Breakout - Entry signals from overbought/oversold condition

Swing Breakout - Entry signals from overbought/oversold condition
Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system

Entry Point

Entering a trade from a confirmed system



Good combination to momentum type filters

Exit Strategy

Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy



Support/Resistance Areas





Reversal signals from price action patterns



We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy

Settings

Wave Period - The algorithm used to detect overall bias

Pullback Period - The algorithm used to detect overbought and oversold conditions

You can adjust Pullback Period = Wave Period (+/-) 2



Wave Period = 8 , we can use Pullback Period = 6 to 11

Wave Period = 10 , we can use Pullback Period = 8 to 12

Higher Values can be used on lower timeframes to filter market noise





In H4, Wave Period = 5, Pullback Period = 5







In M15, Wave Period = 8, Pullback Period = 10







In M5, Wave Period = 10, Pullback Period = 12

Supporting Tool

Ideally combined with price action trading



Ideally combined with Support/Resistance



Confirm signals using Energy Beam



Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical



Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought





Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





