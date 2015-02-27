PipFinite Exit Scope
- Indicators
- Karlo Wilson Vendiola
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed?
Exiting a trade is equally important as entering!
Exit Scope helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers.
Attention
Exit Signals are NOT to be used in entering a trade!
Exit means closing your trades to avoid correction/reversal which can wipe out existing profit or haunt break-even orders.
Please watch presentation (Click Here)
Features
Generates instant exit signals based on price action, volatility and volume.
It serves as alternate exit to the current trading strategies you are using. Works in any timeframe and pair.
- Uses a prediction algorithm that minimizes lag but maintains acceptable accuracy
- Types of exit signals
- Cross Symbol - Average Exit Signal. You can partially or fully close your trade
- Sniper Symbol - Strong Exit Signal. You can fully close your trades since it has a higher probability of reversing
- Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
- Exit Application
- Exit Scope functions as an alternate exit to your trading strategy
- Primary exit strategy will still depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
- Support/Resistance Areas
- Reversal signals from price action patterns
- Market Conditions
- Trending markets - Exit trades to avoid possible correction
- Ranging markets - Exit trades to avoid possible reversal
- Settings
- Trend Strategies
- Increase Volume Factor = 1.40 to 2.00. This will generate less exit signals
- Scalping Strategies
- Decreased Volume Factor = 0.50 to 1.30. This will generate more exit signals
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Signals strictly on the "Opening of the bar"
- Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- Exit Types (Click Here)
- Application (Click Here)
- Settings (Click Here)
