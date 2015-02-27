PipFinite Exit Scope

Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed?

Exiting a trade is equally important as entering!

Exit Scope helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers.







Attention

Exit Signals are NOT to be used in entering a trade! Exit means closing your trades to avoid correction/reversal which can wipe out existing profit or haunt break-even orders. Please watch presentation (Click Here)





Features

Generates instant exit signals based on price action, volatility and volume.

It serves as alternate exit to the current trading strategies you are using. Works in any timeframe and pair.

Uses a prediction algorithm that minimizes lag but maintains acceptable accuracy

Types of exit signals

Cross Symbol - Average Exit Signal. You can partially or fully close your trade

Sniper Symbol - Strong Exit Signal. You can fully close your trades since it has a higher probability of reversing

Exit Application

Exit Scope functions as an alternate exit to your trading strategy



Primary exit strategy will still depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy



Support/Resistance Areas





Reversal signals from price action patterns



Market Conditions



Trending markets - Exit trades to avoid possible correction

Ranging markets - Exit trades to avoid possible reversal

Trend Strategies



Increase Volume Factor = 1.40 to 2.00 . This will generate less exit signals

Scalping Strategies



Decreased Volume Factor = 0.50 to 1.30 . This will generate more exit signals

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Signals strictly on the "Opening of the bar"

Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand