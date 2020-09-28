PipFinite Trend Grid EA

4.67
  • Experts
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4387)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 7 March 2025
  • Activations: 5

The Official "GRID EA" Using  ► PipFinite Trend PRO

A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy.

Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it.

The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit.


LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING

Real account monitoring ► https://t.me/pipfinite/997


Settings Used & Input Descriptions

Information Here ► https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743648


    Features

    • Built in Trend PRO indicator algorithm inside the EA.
      • Will properly trade even if Trend PRO indicator is NOT installed.
    • Trade the EA for as low as 300$ using cent type accounts.
    • Dynamic grid management and averaging of positions.
    • Dual grid direction mode.
      • Buy and Sell grids working independently.
    • Not sensitive to spread and slippages.
    • Spike, whipsaw and disconnection protection.
      • TP levels will automatically adapt during market spikes or whipsaws.
      • Automatic adjustment of TP levels the correct levels during broker disconnection as soon as EA gets online.
    • Multiple entries per trend for aggressive traders - this feature can be enabled/disabled.
    • EA uses 3 Phases: Initial Trade, Middle Step and Final Step.
      • Each Step can be configured in terms of grid distancing and Take Profits.
      • Middle and Final Step grid distance can be dynamic by adding a Trend PRO trend filter each step.
    • Built in Trend PRO Higher Timeframe Filter.
      • Filter Initial Trade, Middle Step and Final Step with preferred trend on higher timeframe.
    • Trend PRO Success Rate can be used to filter trades
      • Filter Initial Trade, Middle Step and Final Step with preferred Trend PRO Success Rate.
    • Martingale can be used by increasing the Lot Multiplier value.
      • Lot Multiplier = 1.00 No Martingale.
      • Lot Multiplier > 1.00 Use Martingale. (Increases Lot sizes on next grid trades)
    • EA Does NOT use the standard Stoploss.
      • Drawdown Based Stoploss - all trades are closed when a desired drawdown is reached.
    • Time filters and Session filters.
      • Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
      • Settings can be fully customized based on your needs.


      Important Note

      Past performance of the EA does not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose on any EA.

      Reviews 41
      peszt11
      118
      peszt11 2022.06.19 15:34 
       

      It works well.

      nastase
      1508
      nastase 2021.05.28 12:45 
       

      VERY GOOD

      mrea59
      1782
      mrea59 2021.05.24 13:27 
       

      back testing using 99.90% tick data quality was very good - now testing on demo and results match the back test - very profitable so far, very promising

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      Filter:
      Сергей Айбулатов
      91
      Сергей Айбулатов 2022.09.21 16:07 
       

      Hi, Today I installed Update 22 H2 on Windows 11. And the license for TG is gone. Now I see in the market that I have to buy a new license. Why should I buy a new license if Windows has just been updated ? Why is the license activated when updating Windows ?

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2022.09.22 16:47
      Hi That is how MQL5 licensing works in every windows update and change of PC consumes license activation. You can always seek help from support of MQL5 if you need clarification regarding licensing issues.
      peszt11
      118
      peszt11 2022.06.19 15:34 
       

      It works well.

      Forexan
      497
      Forexan 2021.07.30 06:45 
       

      Big DD, and sometime error....there something wrong ....with code

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.07.30 16:44
      Thank you for your feedback.
      Full documentaion here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743648
      If you have concerns with the ea you can contact us on: support@pipfinite.com so we can help.
      Stephanie Nicole Chavez
      1332
      Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2021.07.25 20:50 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.07.30 17:18
      thank you for your review!
      nastase
      1508
      nastase 2021.05.28 12:45 
       

      VERY GOOD

      mrea59
      1782
      mrea59 2021.05.24 13:27 
       

      back testing using 99.90% tick data quality was very good - now testing on demo and results match the back test - very profitable so far, very promising

      Pookieer
      142
      Pookieer 2021.05.05 21:55 
       

      I've been looking for an EA like this and I'm excited to start using it.

      Le Van Hai
      342
      Le Van Hai 2021.05.04 08:22 
       

      good

      Hendra Rudianto
      353
      Hendra Rudianto 2021.05.01 07:21 
       

      look like a good ea, i will try it.

      Mr Siriwoot Noppakun
      405
      Mr Siriwoot Noppakun 2021.04.29 12:17 
       

      It look so good.

      CHASINBFRANKLIN
      67
      CHASINBFRANKLIN 2021.04.08 16:20 
       

      LOVE IT

      thatsben
      93
      thatsben 2021.03.21 10:51 
       

      This is a must-have EA. Thank you so much for creating.

      Sergei Marasakin
      1792
      Sergei Marasakin 2021.03.18 11:51 
       

      The Expert Advisor is the best in my opinion! If you make some additions there will be a grail. Thank you to the author for his work and adequate support.

      Rios Su
      339
      Rios Su 2021.03.17 07:50 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      taufiqovi
      40
      taufiqovi 2021.03.17 05:24 
       

      Very good ea.Thanks developer

      Muhammad Fadzil
      185
      Muhammad Fadzil 2021.03.16 05:20 
       

      Very profitable EA with right setting & guarantee withdraw every month for sure..Done backtest 1 year & result is very satisfying..

      Ivvv V
      101
      Ivvv V 2021.03.14 12:51 
       

      A good EA, with many features. Profitable trading requires strict money management and optimization.

      hana alqaysi
      28
      hana alqaysi 2021.03.13 15:13 
       

      great product very useful

      Roby man
      261
      Roby man 2021.03.03 19:18 
       

      Great EA and excellent support from the seller.

      vavold
      84
      vavold 2021.02.26 23:08 
       

      PipFinite Trend very good indicator. I use this indicator in my strategy.

      123
      Reply to review