PipFinite Energy Beam

Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools.

Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you.

We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful.





Combo

Energy Beam with Swing Control

Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals

Watch Video: (Click Here)

Energy Beam with Trend Laser

Strategy: Confirm Trend Laser signals with momentum

Watch Video: (Click Here)

Strategy: Improve filtering by combining trend and momentum

Watch Video: (Click Here)





Features

Momentum analyzer calculated using an array of price action filters.

Functions as a filter to detect underlying momentum. Works in any pair and timeframe

Analyzes various levels of price movement and generates the best filtered result

Filtered results

Blue Beam - Bullish momentum, only look for buying opportunities

Red Beam - Bearish momentum, only look for selling opportunities

Gray Beam - Flat momentum, stay away from market

- Flat momentum, stay away from market

Increasing Number of Filters improves confirmation but increases lag (slower)



Decreasing Number of Filters weakens confirmation but decreases lag (faster)

Number of Filters

5 filters - less confirmed + less lag

6 filters - confirmed + average lag (default)

7 filters - more confirmed + more lag

8 filters - most confirmed + most lag

Settings

Period = 7 to 14 can be used to detect immediate momentum

Period = 30 or higher ideal for filtering signals from other indicators

Period = 30 or higher ideal for filtering signals from other indicators

Multiple Filtering - Load 2 or more Energy Beam with different Period settings



Slower calculation ( Energy Beam 2 Period = 30)



Combination of the 2 indicators can improve filtering



If both are Bullish, only look for buy signals on your system





If both are Bearish, only look for sell signals on your system





If the 2 filters have different colors, ignore taking any signal from your system

Higher Timeframe Filter - Use momentum of higher timeframe to filter signals on lower timeframe

Higher Timeframe Filter - Use momentum of higher timeframe to filter signals on lower timeframe



Only take buy signals on H1 from your system

Supporting Tool

Ideally combined with price action trading



Ideally combined with Support/Resistance



Improve Trend Laser filtering

Confirm Swing Control signals

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Calculation fixed at "Close of the bar"

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand