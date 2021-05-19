THE OFFICIAL AUTOMATED VERSION OF PIPFINITE TREND PRO INDICATOR
BENEFIT: PRIVATE TELEGRAM GROUP
STEP 1: Purchase a copy of the EA Trend PRO (MT4 HERE) (MT5 HERE)
STEP 2: Send confirmation email to ► support@pipfinite.com
Private Telegram Group, PipFinite EA Trend PRO , MT4 or MT5, "Your MQL5 Username"
STEP 3: Please wait for our verification instructions within 24 to 48 hours
(Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
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3) Tips and tricks + more available sets!
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LATEST SETS
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/b3y7e5xeduwbka0/EATP_MT4_12_SHORT%20TERM%20SETS.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6soa26e2f3z9hxp/EATP_MT5_12_SHORT%20TERM%20SETS.zip?dl=1
INPUT PARAMETRS
TRADING SETTINGS
• Lot Size: Set the trade Lot size.
• Use Money Management: Turn money management on/off.
• Risk Percentage %: Risk percentage of balance to calculate Lot size when money management is on. The EA uses the Account Balance to calculate Lot size.
• Magic-Number: Trades Magic-Number. Leaving it -1 means the EA will auto generate it.
• Slippage: Open trade slippage. Leaving it -1 means disabled.
• Max Spread: Spread filter. No trades if spread greater than this value. Leaving it -1 means disabled.
• Trade Comment: Trade’s comment.
TREND PRO INDICATOR SETTINGS
• TrendPro TimeFrame: Set TrendPro indicator time frame.
• TrendPro Period: Set TrendPro indicator Period.
• TrendPro Target Factor: Set TrendPro indicator Target Factor.
• TrendPro Max History Bars: Set TrendPro indicator Max History Bars.
• Use Success Rate Filter: Use TrendPro indicator Success Rate filter on/off.
• Success Rate Level %: Minimum Success Rate level to take trade.
TAKEPROFIT OPTIONS
• Take-Profit Option: Choose the Take-Profit option. It can be one of the followings:
o TP1 Only: Use the indicator TP1 only.
o TP2 Only: Use the indicator TP2 only.
o TP2 & Partial @ TP1: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP1 and remaining Lots at TP2.
o 2 Partial Closes: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP1 and Partial Lots at TP2 and remaining will be closed by opposite signal.
o TP1 & Opposite: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP1 and remaining will be closed by opposite signal.
o TP2 & Opposite: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP2 and remaining will be closed by opposite signal.
o Fixed Points: Use Fixed Take-Profit Points.
o No Take-Profit: No Take-Profit value will be used.
• Fixed Take-Profit Points: This is the Take-Profit value when Take-Profit Option = Fixed Points.
• First Partial Close %: Percentage of Lots closed at TP1 price.
• Second Partial Close %: Percentage of Lots closed at TP2 price.
STOPLOSS OPTIONS
• Stop-Loss Option: Choose the Stop-Loss option. It can be one of the followings:
o Fixed Points: Use Fixed Stop-Loss Points.
o SL % of Take-Profit: Stop-Loss will percentage of Take-Profit.
o Recent Swing: Use swing price as Stop-Loss. For example: the lower low of the previous 10 bars for buy trade.
o No Stop-Loss: No Stop-Loss value will be used.
• Fixed Stop-Loss Points: This is the Stop-Loss value when Stop-Loss Option = Fixed Points.
• Stop-Loss Percentage %: Set the percentage (ratio) of Stop-Loss to Take-Profit (ex: 50 means SL=50% of TP).
• Recent Swing Range Bars: Count of bars to search for swing price.
• Recent Swing Offset Points: Points to add above/below the swing price.
• Close On Opposite Signal/Trend: Close the trade once opposite signal/trend occurs.
TRAILING STOP OPTIONS
• Trailing-Stop Option: Choose the Trailing-Stop option. It can be one of the followings:
o After TP1 Level: Start trailing after reaching TP1 price.
o After TP2 Level: Start trailing after reaching TP2 price.
o After Entry Level (0): Start trailing from start of the trade.
o TrendLine: Use TrendPro Trendline +/- Offset points as trailing stop.
o No Trailing-Stop: No trailing-stop will be used.
• Trailing-Stop At Points: Trailing Stop trigger points.
• Trailing-Stop Step Points: Step of points the Trailing Stop use to trail.
• Trailing-Stop Amount Points: Number of points to add to new stoploss.
• Trailing-Stop Profit Only: Set trailing for the profitable trades or not.
• Trailing-Stop TrendLine Offset Points: Number of points above/below Trendline.
BREAKEVEN OPTIONS
• Break-Even Option: Choose the Break-Even option. It can be one of the followings:
o After TP1 Level: Set break-even after reaching TP1 price.
o After TP2 Level: Set break-even after reaching TP2 price.
o After Entry Level (0): Set break-even from start of the trade.
o No Break-Even: No break-even will be used.
• Break-Even At Points: Break-Even trigger points.
• Break-Even Amount Points: Points to add to trade Open Price when Break-Even set.
MARTINGALE OPTIONS
• Use Martingale: Increase Lot Size when the last trade loses or not.
• Martingale Factor: How much to increase the Lot Size (2 means double).
• Martingale Max Lot Size: Maximum Lot Size we can increase to.
ENTRY FILTERS
• Use Entry First HTF Filter: Turn on/off first TrendPro higher timeframe filter. Higher timeframe filter means trading only if the TrendPro trending in same direction.
• HTF 1 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the first TrendPro higher timeframe.
• HTF 1 TrendPro Period: Set TrendPro Period of first higher timeframe.
• HTF 1 TrendPro Target Factor: Set TrendPro Target Factor of first higher timeframe.
• HTF 1 TrendPro Max History Bars: Set TrendPro Max History Bars of first higher timeframe.
• Use Entry Second HTF Filter: Turn on/off Second TrendPro higher timeframe filter. Higher timeframe filter means trading only if the TrendPro trending in same direction.
• HTF 2 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the second TrendPro higher timeframe.
• HTF 2 TrendPro Period: Set TrendPro Period of second higher timeframe.
• HTF 2 TrendPro Target Factor: Set TrendPro Target Factor of second higher timeframe.
• HTF 2 TrendPro Max History Bars: Set TrendPro Max History Bars of second higher timeframe.
• Use Entry RSI Filter: Turn on/off RSI filter. RSI filter prevents buying when RSI Overbought and prevents selling if it’s Oversold.
• RSI Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the RSI.
• RSI Period: Set the RSI period.
• RSI Price: Choose the RSI applied price.
• RSI Overbought Level: Set the RSI Overbought level.
• RSI Oversold Level: Set the RSI Oversold level.
• Use Entry MACD Filter: Turn on/off MACD filter. MACD filter prevents buying when MACD condition for sell and prevents selling if it’s for buy.
• MACD Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the MACD.
• MACD Option: Choose the way you use MACD from these options:
o Main Line & 0 Level: Use MACD Main line and 0 level. Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0.
o Main & Signal Lines: Use MACD Main line and MACD Signal line. Buy when Main line above Signal line and sell when it below Signal line.
o Both Options: In this case you use the both above options. For example: Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0 and Main line above Signal line.
• Fast EMA: Set MACD Fast EMA.
• Slow EMA: Set MACD Slow EMA.
• Signal SMA: Set MACD Signal SMA.
• Applied Price: Set MACD Applied Price.
EXIT FILTERS
• Use Exit First HTF Filter: Turn on/off first TrendPro higher timeframe filter.
Higher timeframe filter means trade will be closed once the TrendPro trending change.
• HTF 1 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the first TrendPro higher timeframe.
• HTF 1 TrendPro Period: Set TrendPro Period of first higher timeframe.
• HTF 1 TrendPro Target Factor: Set TrendPro Target Factor of first higher timeframe.
• HTF 1 TrendPro Max History Bars: Set TrendPro Max History Bars of first higher timeframe.
• Use Exit Second HTF Filter: Turn on/off Second TrendPro higher timeframe filter.
Higher timeframe filter means trade will be closed once the TrendPro trending change.
• HTF 2 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the second TrendPro higher timeframe.
• HTF 2 TrendPro Period: Set TrendPro Period of second higher timeframe.
• HTF 2 TrendPro Target Factor: Set TrendPro Target Factor of second higher timeframe.
• HTF 2 TrendPro Max History Bars: Set TrendPro Max History Bars of second higher timeframe.
• Use Exit RSI Filter: Turn on/off RSI. RSI filter will close the buy trade when RSI Overbought and close sell trade when RSI Oversold.
• RSI Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the RSI.
• RSI Period: Set the RSI period.
• RSI Price: Choose the RSI applied price.
• RSI Overbought Level: Set the RSI Overbought level.
• RSI Oversold Level: Set the RSI Oversold level.
• Use Exit MACD Filter: Turn on/off MACD filter. MACD filter exits buy trade when MACD condition for sell and exits sell trade if it’s for buy.
• MACD Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the MACD.
• MACD Option: Choose the way you use MACD from these options:
o Main Line & 0 Level: Use MACD Main line and 0 level. Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0.
o Main & Signal Lines: Use MACD Main line and MACD Signal line. Buy when Main line above Signal line and sell when it below Signal line.
o Both Options: In this case you use the both above options. For example: Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0 and Main line above Signal line.
• Fast EMA: Set MACD Fast EMA.
• Slow EMA: Set MACD Slow EMA.
• Signal SMA: Set MACD Signal SMA.
• Applied Price: Set MACD Applied Price.
SCHEDULE TIME SETTINGS
• Use Schedule Trades: Turn on/off the trading schedule (time) filter.
• Trading Start Time Hour: The start hour of trading time.
• Trading Start Time Minutes: The start minutes of trading time.
• Trading End Time Hour: The end hour of trading time.
• Trading End Time Minutes: The end minutes of trading time.
• Trade on Saturday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Saturday.
• Trade on Sunday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Sunday.
• Trade on Monday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Monday.
• Trade on Tuesday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Tuesday.
• Trade on Wednesday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Wednesday.
• Trade on Thursday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Thursday.
• Trade on Friday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Friday.
• Close Trades On Friday: Turn on/off closing all open trades on Friday.
• Friday Close Time Hour: The hour that all trades will be closed on Friday.
• Friday Close Time Minutes: The minutes that all trades will be closed on Friday.
NEWS FILTER SETTINGS
• Use News Filter: Turn on/off the news filter. The news filter uses Forex Factory calendar. You have to add this URL to allowed WebRquest list (From Tools->Options->Expert Advisors menu): https://nfs.faireconomy.media
• Show News Info: Turn on/off displaying news in the Expert Dashboard.
• No Trades Minutes Before News: Minutes to stop trading before the news.
• No Trades Minutes After News: Minutes to stop trading after the news.
• Include High Impact News: Include high impact news filter or not.
• Include Medium Impact News: Include medium impact news filter or not.
• Include Low Impact News: Include low impact news filter or not.
• Include Speaks: Include speaks a news filter or not.
• No Trades Hours Before Speaks: Hours to stop trading before the speaks.
• No Trades Hours After Speaks: Hours to stop trading after the speaks.
• Filter By USD News: Turn on/off USD news related filter. (Ex: On means USD news included).
• Filter By GBP News: Turn on/off GBP news related filter.
• Filter By EUR News: Turn on/off EUR news related filter.
• Filter By JPY News: Turn on/off JPY news related filter.
• Filter By CHF News: Turn on/off CHF news related filter.
• Filter By CAD News: Turn on/off CAD news related filter.
• Filter By AUD News: Turn on/off AUD news related filter.
• Filter By NZD News: Turn on/off NZD news related filter.
• Filter By CNY News: Turn on/off CNY news related filter.
OTHER SETTINGS
• Pop-up Alerts: Turn on/off Expert Pop-up Alerts.
• Send Mobile Notifications: Turn on/off Expert sending mobile notifications.
• Send Emails: Turn on/off Expert sending emails.
• Dashboard Clickable: Enable/Disable dashboard from being clicked.
STANDARD SETS
No Filters
Settings to use if you want the EA Trend PRO to trade all signals from Trend Pro Indicator
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9hkvpt2hlyxepp1/EATP_MT4_999_NO_FILTERS.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/djkklhy7zlroezh/EATP_MT5_999_NO_FILTERS.zip?dl=1
Set 1
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: H1
Duration: 2015 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/iobpf2346kduz7r/EATP_MT4_1_EURUSD_H1.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/i672ngnegkyuym0/EATP_MT5_1_EURUSD_H1.zip?dl=1
Set 2
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: H1
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cdgb7i2nll6f7nc/EATP_MT4_2_EURUSD_H1.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/krrfznsrvdloj8z/EATP_MT5_2_EURUSD_H1.zip?dl=1
Set 3
Symbol: GBPUSD
Timeframe: H1
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/1nftmvzbosyre4j/EATP_MT4_3_GBPUSD_H1.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/28y6tu6gkh9djjc/EATP_MT5_3_GBPUSD_H1.zip?dl=1
Set 4
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: M30
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/211r2txof8l3yx2/EATP_MT4_4_EURUSD_M30.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/xl1mnxcl5l10odb/EATP_MT5_4_EURUSD_M30.zip?dl=1
Set 5
Symbol: GBPUSD
Timeframe: M30
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/xmv6tztxtvs5op7/EATP_MT4_5_GBPUSD_M30.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9uskyoohnu0u3ji/EATP_MT5_5_GBPUSD_M30.zip?dl=1
Set 6
Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: H1
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ibq3cw45usepztw/EATP_MT4_6_USDJPY_H1.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/basdwl83523wjcq/EATP_MT5_6_USDJPY_H1.zip?dl=1
Set 7
Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: M30
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/j5gawsxuo4g60d3/EATP_MT4_7_USDJPY_M30.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bns8ymlwjjvidyw/EATP_MT5_7_USDJPY_M30.zip?dl=1
Set 8
Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: M15
Duration: 2019 onwards
MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sk3qqbqp041cf48/EATP_MT4_8_XAUUSD_M15.zip?dl=1
MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9xhqx021mssmd0u/EATP_MT5_8_XAUUSD_M15.zip?dl=1
PRODUCT LINKS
MT4 Version ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67118
MT5 Version ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67119