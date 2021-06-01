PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5

3.67
  • Experts
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4387)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 15 December 2024
  • Activations: 5

The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator ► PipFinite Trend PRO

EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference.

The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy.

Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE!


The Innovative Solution

EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more convenient and accurate.

We made the EA flexible so you can select which combination of settings works best for your trading setup.

Because of busy schedules, many traders using Trend PRO also want a portion of their trades to be automated.

Imagine how much time you will save by letting the EA do all the hard work for you. No more missed signals and late entries!


IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The default settings of are NOT optimized. This demonstrates how the EA trades without added filters.


Settings Used And Backtests

New sets will be added on a regular basis. Make sure you get the latest sets for the current month!

You can download the settings and user manual on this page ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998


    Features

    • Built in Trend PRO indicator algorithm inside the EA.
    • Multiple filters will be integrated as the development of the EA progresses.
      • The goal of the EA is to become flexible in terms of the user's desired strategy
    • Trade the EA for as low as 50$.
    • Automatic money management options.
      • Different Stoploss and Takeprofit options.
      • Partial closing of trades with custom percentage.
      • Breakeven options.
      • Trailing stop options to maximize profits.
      • Closing of trades on Trend PRO opposite signal.
      • Trend PRO Success Rate filter for entry and exit of trades.
      • Built in ENTRY FILTERS - you can individually enable/disable the feaures below:
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 1 Entry Filter - enter trades if higher timeframe 1 aggress with signal.
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 2 Entry Filter - enter trades if higher timeframe 2 aggress with signal.
        • RSI Filter - avoid opening trades on overbought and oversold conditions.
        • MACD Filter - open trades on specified MACD conditions.
      • Built in EXIT FILTERS - you can individually enable/disable the feaures below:
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 1 Exit Filter - close trades if higher timeframe 1 trend is opposite to the trade.
        • Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 2 Exit Filter - close trades if higher timeframe 2 trend is opposite to the trade.
        • RSI Filter - close trades on overbought and oversold conditions.
        • MACD Filter - close trades on specified MACD conditions.
      • Time filters and Session filters.
      • News filter to avoid uncertain market moves.
      • Martingale option included - this feature can be enabled/disabled.
      • Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
      • Clickable dashboard for changing settings.
      • Integrated pop-up, email, and push notification alerts.
      • Settings can be fully customized to desired trading approach.


      What to Expect from the EA?

      Our guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more features/filters to make your trading profitable.

      For starters, you can download the sets and use it as guide in creating your own personalized settings ► Click Here

      Reviews 9
      John Drew Quadizar
      24
      John Drew Quadizar 2021.11.02 16:34 
       

      just purchase!

      2001607
      84
      2001607 2021.07.25 02:37 
       

      This is a very good trading software, so I do not need to keep looking at the computer, waiting for the harvest

      MBSS
      368
      MBSS 2021.07.08 16:54 
       

      Ist Gut

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      Avinash Reddy Kummetha
      1474
      Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2022.02.10 23:55 
       

      Buying this EA is like throwing your money in gutter, No support, no enhancements even after people in chat room complaining about this EA. Don't buy any of their products, worst company to buy your EA from.

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2022.03.31 07:02
      For questions and clarifications regarding the EA, our support team responds to questions and give workaround to the EA. EA Trend PRO results depend on how you use the indicator in your trading. But we do have monthly optimized sets on the group that you can simply load. Regards
      Chaikit
      138
      Chaikit 2021.12.21 00:29 
       

      EA doesn't perform as same as indicator. - Open order without signal. - Doesn't close order when have opposite direction. - Doesn't close order on Friday as setting. - No response from author for the issue above yet.

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2022.01.10 03:34
      to make sure we address your concern. pls message us on support@pipfinite.com and kindly check your spam folder
      John Drew Quadizar
      24
      John Drew Quadizar 2021.11.02 16:34 
       

      just purchase!

      2001607
      84
      2001607 2021.07.25 02:37 
       

      This is a very good trading software, so I do not need to keep looking at the computer, waiting for the harvest

      Al Bundy
      408
      Al Bundy 2021.07.19 23:34 
       

      Please interpret star rating as neutral, too short using it.

      Bought 16. July 2021, waiting for actual settings file and for private telegram group... For now I can't activate the expert advisor, because strategy tester results are awful... So it is not usable.

      Update 21. July: now I'm in private group. Waiting further for settings files. In group there are no actual settings files.

      Update 26. July: meanwhile there are many settings files, tester results are looking encouraging.

      Your Indicator is very good. But in my tests it seems, that the expert advisor can't realize this to trades.

      Maybe my settings, my tick data collection in tester or other things are bad.

      So I hope for advise.

      And I hope I will get it till the 7 days are over!

      Then I gladly will change rating :-)

      21. July

      They now help me to learn...

      26. July Running in demo and in live acount with the lowest risk.

      Checking which and how many pairs to trade, how to interpret back test results, how to include (subtract) slip, one-time-events, all imponderabilities, to minimize losses in such cases and not to be wiped out.

      Wonder how to get historical broker tick data back for longer periods of time, so that I can simulate historical crashes.

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.07.20 05:08
      For documentation and more settings you can check this page:
      https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998
      .
      You can also join our private telegram group
      You can send us an email on support@pipfinite.com for details
      MBSS
      368
      MBSS 2021.07.08 16:54 
       

      Ist Gut

      Thorkild Nielsen
      153
      Thorkild Nielsen 2021.07.04 14:39 
       

      I have only used it for a week. I have already had five consequences trades in a row. All with profit. A total of 98 pips. So I am extremely happy. Furthermore, I do hope to get more information concerning the optimal settings. Sincerely yours ttffnn

      geronimux3
      486
      geronimux3 2021.06.30 15:06 
       

      Ça a l'air bien, dommage que la documentation ne soit pas livrée en même temps...

      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      140543
      Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.07.01 15:27
      Thank you for your review!
      .
      For documentation and more settings you can check this page:
      https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998
      .
      You can also join our private telegram group for more sets
      You can send us an email on support@pipfinite.com for details
      Mohammad Majd
      256
      Mohammad Majd 2021.06.07 13:55 
       

      I use trend pro indicator more than 6 months, with excellent results, but manually trades for 28 pairs are difficult. with this expert, you can use trend pro indicator easily.

      Reply to review