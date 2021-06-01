PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5

The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator ► PipFinite Trend PRO

EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference.



The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy.



Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE!







The Innovative Solution



EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more convenient and accurate.

We made the EA flexible so you can select which combination of settings works best for your trading setup.



Because of busy schedules, many traders using Trend PRO also want a portion of their trades to be automated.

Imagine how much time you will save by letting the EA do all the hard work for you. No more missed signals and late entries!







IMPORTANT INFORMATION



The default settings of are NOT optimized. This demonstrates how the EA trades without added filters.

Settings Used And Backtests

New sets will be added on a regular basis. Make sure you get the latest sets for the current month!

You can download the settings and user manual on this page ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743998







Features

Built in Trend PRO indicator algorithm inside the EA.



Multiple filters will be integrated as the development of the EA progresses.



The goal of the EA is to become flexible in terms of the user's desired strategy



Trade the EA for as low as 50$.

Automatic money management options.



Automatic money management options. Different Stoploss and Takeprofit options.

Partial closing of trades with custom percentage.

Breakeven options.

Trailing stop options to maximize profits.

Closing of trades on Trend PRO opposite signal.



Trend PRO Success Rate filter for entry and exit of trades.



Built in ENTRY FILTERS - you can individually enable/disable the feaures below:



- you can individually enable/disable the feaures below: Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 1 Entry Filter - enter trades if higher timeframe 1 aggress with signal.





Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 2 Entry Filter - enter trades if higher timeframe 2 aggress with signal.





RSI Filter - avoid opening trades on overbought and oversold conditions.



MACD Filter - open trades on specified MACD conditions.



Built in EXIT FILTERS - you can individually enable/disable the feaures below:



- you can individually enable/disable the feaures below: Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 1 Exit Filter - close trades if higher timeframe 1 trend is opposite to the trade.





Trend PRO Higher Timeframe 2 Exit Filter - close trades if higher timeframe 2 trend is opposite to the trade.





RSI Filter - close trades on overbought and oversold conditions.



MACD Filter - close trades on specified MACD conditions.



Time filters and Session filters.

News filter to avoid uncertain market moves.

Martingale option included - this feature can be enabled/disabled.



Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

Clickable dashboard for changing settings.



Integrated pop-up, email, and push notification alerts.



Settings can be fully customized to desired trading approach.





What to Expect from the EA?



Our guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more features/filters to make your trading profitable.

For starters, you can download the sets and use it as guide in creating your own personalized settings ► Click Here