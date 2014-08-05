PipFinite Trend Laser

The Pioneer Of Trend Detection!

A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise.

Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe.





Features

Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise

Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal

Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system

Trend Filter

Additional filter for existing systems



Use Period = 4 to 10

Entry Point

Entering a trade from a confirmed system



Use Period = 2 to 3

Exit Strategy

Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy



Support/Resistance Areas





Reversal signals from price action patterns



Statistical data



Exit trades once profit reaches the "Average Profit"





Partially close trades when profit reaches the "Minimum Move"



We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy

as alternate exit strategy Multi Timeframe

Higher and lower timeframe directions are the same:



Buy trend laser signals on H1 if H4 is uptrend





Sell trend laser signals on M15 if H1 is downtrend

Color schemes for light and dark charts

Never repaints

Never backpaints

Never recalculates

Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"

Compatible with Expert Advisor development





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand





Statistics

Overall Trades - The total number of past signals.

- The total number of past signals. Profitable Trades - The total number of past profitable signals. It is counted by a signal that turned into profit at some point and does not include exit strategy

- The total number of past profitable signals. It is counted by a signal that turned into profit at some point and does not include exit strategy Success Rate - Percentage(%) of past profitable signals. An important filter to scan better performing instruments

- Percentage(%) of past profitable signals. An important filter to scan better performing instruments Best Profit - Is the highest max profit recorded

- Is the highest max profit recorded Average Profit - Value that predicts the possible max profit of next signal

- Value that predicts the possible max profit of next signal Minimum Move - Average of past signals lower than the average profit value. Can be used as Minimum TakeProfit or Exit target for scalping





Application

If we have 4 Past Signals

Signal 1 made 5Pips Max Profit

Signal 2 made 20Pips Max Profit

Signal 3 made 8Pips Max Profit

Signal 4 made 15Pips Max Profit

Average Profit = (Signal 1 + Signal 2 + Signal 3 + Signal 4)/4 = (5+20+8+15)/4 = 12Pips

Signal 5 is expected to reach 12Pips Maximum

Average Profit Value can be used Takeprofit or Exit Strategy Value.

Success Rate - Can be used to locate better trending markets