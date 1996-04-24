Mathematical predictionn

This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph.

It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering.

Applicable for all currencies.

Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и реальными значениями и производит на графике возможный ход графика.

Не является супер пророком в торговле, но очень хорош для трейдера при входе в рынок и к его анализу перед входом.

Применим для всех валют..







