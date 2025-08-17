Spike Detector XTREEM – Precision Spike Detection for Boom, Crash & Pain/Gain Markets

Spike Detector XTREEM brings professional-grade spike analysis to the fast-moving world of synthetic indices. Instead of reacting to every price movement, this indicator identifies genuine spike formations through intelligent filtering, allowing you to enter trades with confidence when momentum truly matters.

One Logic for Synthetic Indices

Spike Detector XTREEM is specifically engineered for the unique characteristics of:

Boom and Crash indices (all variations)

Weltrade's Pain & Gain markets

The indicator automatically adapts to the symbol's behavior patterns, filtering out market noise and focusing exclusively on statistically significant spike formations. No manual calibration required.

Smart Filtering Instead of Signal Overload

Every potential spike is validated through an integrated trend histogram before being presented as a tradeable signal:

Red Histogram – Bearish trend environment (Sell spike signals only)

– Bearish trend environment (Sell spike signals only) Gray Histogram – Bullish trend environment (Buy spike signals only)

– Bullish trend environment (Buy spike signals only) No Signal – Neutral or conflicting conditions filtered out

This state-based approach eliminates false signals caused by random price fluctuations and ensures you're only trading when both spike formation and trend environment align.

Built-In Entry Framework

Spike Detector XTREEM provides clear, actionable signals with no repainting:

Spike formation detection on confirmed candles

Trend-aligned entry arrows

Multi-channel alert system (pop-up, push, email)

Automatic signal filtering based on histogram state

All signals are fixed once they appear and do not change with new price data.

How to Trade Spike Detector XTREEM

This indicator is designed as a complete spike-trading system, not just a signal generator.

Confirm the trend environment using the histogram color Wait for a spike signal that aligns with the current histogram state Enter immediately when both conditions are present Apply stop loss of 5-7 candles if histogram changes without a spike occurring

The highest-quality setups occur when spike signals appear during sustained histogram trends, indicating strong directional momentum is already established.

Integrated Visual System

The clean chart interface provides everything needed for fast decision-making:

Clear spike entry arrows

Color-coded trend histogram

Real-time alert notifications

No clutter, no confusion

All visual elements are optimized for M1 and M2 timeframes where synthetic indices show their most tradeable patterns.

Optimized for Scalping

Spike Detector XTREEM is built specifically for fast-paced scalping environments:

M1 & M2 Timeframes – Where spike patterns are most reliable

– Where spike patterns are most reliable Non-Repainting Logic – Every signal is final and confirmed

– Every signal is final and confirmed Instant Alerts – Never miss a spike formation

– Never miss a spike formation Trend-Aligned Entries – Only trade with momentum, not against it

Key Features

Works on Boom, Crash, and Pain/Gain markets

Automatic spike detection with trend filtering

Non-repainting signals on confirmed candles

Built-in trend histogram for directional bias

Multi-channel alert system (pop-up, push, email)

Optimized for M1 and M2 scalping

Plug-and-play setup – no complex configuration

MetaTrader 5 compatible

Input Parameters Overview

Spike Detector XTREEM is fully functional out of the box. The indicator automatically detects spike formations and trend conditions without requiring preset adjustments. Advanced users can fine-tune alert preferences, but default settings are optimized for immediate use.

Alert Settings

Enable/disable pop-up, push, and email notifications

All alerts fire only on confirmed, non-repainting signals

Risk Management Framework

Apply 5-7 candle stop loss when histogram changes without spike

Best results when trading only histogram-aligned signals

Always test on demo before live trading

Spike Detector XTREEM is designed for traders who want clean, reliable spike entries without the distraction of false signals and noisy indicators.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool for identifying spike opportunities in synthetic indices. It does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management, test strategies thoroughly on demo accounts, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.