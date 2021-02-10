Big Black Shark MT5

Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction

This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period.

It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and then re-enters the channel, indicating a downtrend signal. Similarly, a buy signal occurs when the lower boundary is crossed.

In addition to this channel, you can use other indicators such as CCI, RSI, moving averages, momentum indicators, and more to enhance the accuracy of signals.