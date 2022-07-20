With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.





The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.





A new brick is created when the price moves a specified price amount and each brick is positioned at a 45 degree angle (up or down) to the previous brick. An up brick is typically colored white or green, while a down brick is typically colored black or red.









Product Features



