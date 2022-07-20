Renko Plus

            With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.

            The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.

            A new brick is created when the price moves a specified price amount and each brick is positioned at a 45 degree angle (up or down) to the previous brick. An up brick is typically colored white or green, while a down brick is typically colored black or red.

             

              Product Features

  • Types of charts
  • Box Size
  • shadow display
  • SRC (Sars)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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