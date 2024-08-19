SuperMax

SuperMax is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA has passed 18 years back test of real tick data (2003-2021)

SuperMax MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66645

SuperMax MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66999

Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Minimum deposit: $200+ for Fixed Mode or $1000+ for Dynamic Mode
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage       
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
  • If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair
  • Trade on any currency pair: if there is a currency pair suffix such as EURUSD.ecn, USDJPY.ecn, ... etc.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase 
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • Set_Risk - Default / Manual
  • Risk -  Set_Risk - Manual, proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account 
  • Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed
  • Distance - gap distance in pips
  • MaxOrders - max orders
  • Multiplier - lot size multiplier  
  • Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Target_money - target profit 
  • UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size
  • TrailingStep - trailing step size
  • Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
  • DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
  • Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
  • DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
  • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading 
  • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading 
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset 
  • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading   
  • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
  • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading   
  • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close  
  • CloseOrderFriday - closing profit orders on Friday   
  • CloseProfitFriday - profit amount  
  • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
  • News Filtering Function:
  • URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
  • NewsSymbol - set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart   
  • LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
  • ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter  
  • HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
  • NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter  
  • StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
  • StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
  • CloseProfitableTrades  - Set true or false for close profitable trades before news  
  • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News 
  • DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines  
  • LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
  • ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
  • HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter 
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
  • Top - distance from the top
  • Left - distance from the left
  • ordercomment - order comment


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
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IRobot Alligators
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IMA Recover Loss
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IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
FDM Strategy
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FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
SPD Parabolic Sar
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The Expert Advisor is based on the principles of Parabolic SAR indicator and uses the elements of the hedging strategies. This mechanism uses the momentum of trading volatility that works on all the timeframe, day trading and swing trading. If two Parabolic SAR dots are below the price they represent the buy signal, and if the two Parabolic SAR dots are above the price they indicate the sell signal. This algorithm uses a hedging strategy that works with the volatility zone system, which we apply
SPD Fractal Breakout
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This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
SPD Money Flow Index
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This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and using a trend-based trading strategy. The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. In addition, if the MFI is below ( Buy_MFIBelow ) and not above the overbought level , it indicates the buy signal. On the other hand, if MFI is above ( Sell_MFIAbove ) and not below the oversold
SPD Crocodile
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SPD HighLow Pro
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SPD Envelopes Scalper
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SPD BB Scalper
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SPD Neutron
Paranchai Tensit
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SPD Neutron is an automated Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on price level. That means reversing trades when they reach a certain price level. This EA contains many strategies as well as internal settings that are available. It automatically deploys stop-loss and profit-taking settings that are latent in the system. The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. Key Features Trades on timeframe: M5,M15  Trades on any pair, recommended EUR
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Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
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Portia
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Alpha Multi Scalper
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Alpha Multi Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The strategy of this system consists of two mechanisms that work together between scalping strategies and multiple currency pair strategies . Based on the principles of predictive analysis of market price factors and price fluctuations that help determine trends and identify price patterns can help to see better opportunities for trading to make a profit. And diversify risks by trading multiple pairs at the same time.  This system model li
Grid Zone
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Grid Zone is an automated expert advisor. The system uses filtering measurements from trend signals to create buy zones and sell zones. Trading signals are processed by allocating them into the design zone. The system will automatically calculate the grid distance or the user can set it manually. The key is that it works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways. The system has automatic management in terms of limited orders. The system can automatically manage delete pending orde
Smart Recovery
Paranchai Tensit
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Smart Recovery   is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This Expert Advisor is based on the Money Flow Index (MFI)  and  Trend Following Strategies.  The Money Flow Index used to evaluate oversold and overbought market conditions. MFI values of 80 and over indicate overbought conditions, meanwhile, values of 20 and below indicate oversold conditions. For this indicator, it has been applied to be more efficient by modifying to be consistent with the current market conditions. This algorithm uses re
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
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The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
Averaging Master
Paranchai Tensit
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The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels. In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss. In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the ti
Recovery Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
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Recovery Scalper is a full automatic expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of reversal and recovery strategy, which helps to reduce the risk of investment portfolios effectively through trade signal filters that use appropriate trading parameters. This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2020). Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 500 up  It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:
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Paranchai Tensit
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Swing Trade Reversal is an automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on the trend reversal strategy and is used to evaluate  oversold and overbought market conditions. Swing trading is a short-medium speculation based on reading the buying-selling force in the price chart. Trading at a vantage point and having a low risk with a trend reversal pattern. This EA has passed 11 years back test of real tick data (2008-2019) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: GBPUSD Use 4 or 5-d
Swing Trade Breakout
Paranchai Tensit
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Swing Trade Breakout  is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on breakout trading strategy  and is a breakout through support and resistance  that suggests that the market is pausing or consolidating. The bulls cannot create pressure for a higher high and the bears cannot create a lower low. So if the inside bar breakout is bullish, typically want to buy. But if price turns against and it breaks the lower level of the inside bars, the system mechanism will consider rev
Trend Fo
Paranchai Tensit
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Trend Fo is a fully automated expert advisor. This expert advisor is based on Trend Trading Strategy.   This trading algorithm can be applied across any markets. When will get more buying pressure, which results in higher prices (uptrend), on the other hand, when will get more selling pressure, which results in lower prices (downtrend) and when will trend trading stop working (sideway). For trend trading: -high win rate -better risk to reward -trading with the trend -adopt a swing trading appro
Williams percent range WPR
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the Williams percent range strategy . It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a closing price to the high-low range over a specific period. Williams percent range can be used in various capacities that can help us determine momentum confirmations, overbought and oversold readings, strength of the trend and potential buy and sell signals. Key Features Timeframe: H4 Currency pairs: GBPUSD Use only five-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $ 100  It is recom
Grid Zone Pro
Paranchai Tensit
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ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
5 (1)
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ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor.  Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies Continuously generating profits Appropriate trading frequency Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways Can trade full time in all conditions Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
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Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
DynamicScalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The mechanism of this system uses the analysis of market volatility to find trading signals. The EA works well in low volatility markets. Set the appropriate time by default. The EA has many strategies and additional filters for trading signals. The EA does not require optimization and any additional configuration. Dynamic stop loss and take profit in the system automatically. The EA does not use : martingale ,grids ,hedging ,averaging  and other risky strategies Key Features Trades on time
NitroFX
Paranchai Tensit
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NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.  NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability. NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point . A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and
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