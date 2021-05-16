SuperMax MT5
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 9.12
- Updated: 12 November 2024
- Activations: 20
SuperMax MT5 is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA has passed 18 years back test of real tick data (2003-2021)
SuperMax MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66645
SuperMax MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66999
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD
- Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
- Minimum deposit: $200+ for Fixed Mode or $1000+ for Dynamic Mode
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
- Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality
- If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair
- Trade on any currency pair: if there is a currency pair suffix such as EURUSD.ecn, USDJPY.ecn, ... etc.
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase
- Initial_Lot - initial lot size
- Set_Risk - Default / Manual
- Risk - Set_Risk - Manual, proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account
- Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed
- Distance - gap distance in pips
- MaxOrders - max orders
- Multiplier - lot size multiplier
- Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = target profit}
- Target_money - target profit
- UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size
- TrailingStep - trailing step size
- Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
- DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
- Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage
- MinBars - minimum bars required
- Start_Hour - set time to start hour
- Start_Min - set time to start minute
- End_Hour - set time to end hour
- End_Min - set time to end minute
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
- TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
- AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
- TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
- AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
- CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
- UseNewsFilters - set true or false for News Filtering Function
- StopBeforeNews - set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- currency_code - country currency code name, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
- event_importance - Event importance is classified as low, medium, and high importance.
- DrawNewsLines - set true or false for drawing the news lines
- color_line - Line color
- style_line - Line drawing style
good EA