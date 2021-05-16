SuperMax MT5

5

SuperMax MT5 is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA has passed 18 years back test of real tick data (2003-2021)

SuperMax MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66645

SuperMax MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66999


Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCADAUDNZD
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Minimum deposit: $200+ for Fixed Mode or $1000+ for Dynamic Mode
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage       
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality
  • If trading multiple currency pairs on the same account, assign a different magic number for each currency pair
  • Trade on any currency pair: if there is a currency pair suffix such as EURUSD.ecn, USDJPY.ecn, ... etc.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase 
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • Set_Risk - Default / Manual
  • Risk -   Set_Risk - Manual, proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account 
  • Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed
  • Distance - gap distance in pips
  • MaxOrders - max orders
  • Multiplier - lot size multiplier  
  • Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Target_money - target profit 
  • UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size
  • TrailingStep - trailing step size
  • Lockinpips - amount of pips into profit
  • DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage or money, set true or false
  • Set_DDClose - Percent / Money
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
  • DDMoney - set the money to cut loss, currency unit
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
  • MinBars - minimum bars required
  • Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
  • Start_Min - set time to start minute 
  • End_Hour - set time to end hour 
  • End_Min - set time to end minute
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
  • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
  • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
  • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
  • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
  • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
  • UseNewsFilters - set true or false for News Filtering Function
  • StopBeforeNews - set minutes for Stop Before News
  • StopAfterNews - set minutes for Stop After News
  • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
  • currency_code - country currency code name, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
  • event_importance - Event importance is classified as low, medium, and high importance.
  • DrawNewsLines - set true or false for drawing the news lines
  • color_line - Line color
  • style_line - Line drawing style 


Reviews 1
Thammanoon Khamsarn
236
Thammanoon Khamsarn 2022.02.21 15:57 
 

good EA

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Thammanoon Khamsarn
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Thammanoon Khamsarn 2022.02.21 15:57 
 

good EA

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