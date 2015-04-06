Dynamic Farming Expert MT4

Introduction: Harness the power of grid trading and dynamic algorithms with our Dynamic Farming Expert. This EA is designed to open orders strategically, manage risk effectively, and close orders at targeted profits, all while utilizing intelligent money management for automated lot sizing and profit calculation.

Key Features:

  • Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes a sophisticated grid trading approach combined with dynamic algorithms to open orders based on market conditions.
  • Profit Targeting: Automatically closes orders when profit targets are reached to secure gains.
  • Money Management Mode: Automatically calculates lot sizes and profit levels based on account balance for optimized risk management.
  • Recommended Minimum Balance: Start with a minimum balance of $500 or 10,000 cents to effectively utilize the EA's capabilities.
  • Free Updates and Optimization: Enjoy free updates and optimization services to enhance performance over time.

Why Choose Dynamic Farming Expert:

  • Consistent Growth: Aim to grow your account balance by at least 1% daily with our EA's systematic approach.
  • Personalized Support: After purchase, please contact us for support and personalized consultation. We are committed to guiding you towards achieving your trading goals.
  • Consultation and Support: We provide ongoing support and consultation to ensure you get the most out of the Dynamic Farming Expert.

Exclusive Usage: This EA operates exclusively with the buyer's MT4 account number. Contact us after purchase for activation and personalized support.

How It Works:

  • Install the EA on your MetaTrader 4 platform and contact us for activation and personalized assistance.
  • Set your desired parameters and let the EA start trading automatically based on the configured settings.
  • Monitor performance and adjust settings as needed to align with your trading objectives.

Recommended Use:

  • Best suited for traders looking to achieve steady account growth and consistent profits over time.
  • Implement on AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs for optimal results.

After Purchase Support: After purchasing the Dynamic Farming Expert, please contact us for support and consultation. We are here to assist you in optimizing the EA for your trading goals.

Get Started Today: Experience the power of dynamic farming and grid trading with our expert advisor. Start growing your account steadily and confidently. Contact us for any inquiries or personalized assistance. Let's achieve your trading goals together!


Creator Noted :

  • Please withdrawal your profit every month / week for secure your initial balance. 
  • Why we recommend you to withdrawal profit every month? 
  • ANS. If you withdraw profits every week or every month until equals to your initial balance, you win the market, you won't lose your money and you use profit to generate income for you :)) 


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4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Dynamic Farming Expert
Wikom Laohasiri
Experts
Introduction: Harness the power of grid trading and dynamic algorithms with our Dynamic Farming Expert. This EA is designed to open orders strategically, manage risk effectively, and close orders at targeted profits, all while utilizing intelligent money management for automated lot sizing and profit calculation. Key Features: Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes a sophisticated grid trading approach combined with dynamic algorithms to open orders based on market conditions. Profit Targeting: Automa
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