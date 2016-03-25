Sequential R is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader.

In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset.



Most of the traders in the stock market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion".

The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System.

TD Sequential is designed to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd.

The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

This Sequential R can definitely add high value towards your successful trading.

Indicator parameters:

SeqCount - Default: 8

Recommended SeqCount values: 8,9 and 13

Instructions:

Sequential R contains 2 Signal dots.

It works on any instrument and any time frame.

Best Time Frames: M15/ M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 and W1.

This indicator works best on time frames with following setups, M30, SeqCount = 8 and H1, SeqCount = 13

MT5 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22144