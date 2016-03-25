Sequential R

3

Sequential R is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader.

In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset.

Most of the traders in the stock market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion".

The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System.

TD Sequential is designed to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd.

The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

This Sequential R can definitely add high value towards your successful trading.

Indicator parameters:

  • SeqCount - Default: 8
  • Recommended SeqCount values: 8,9 and 13

Instructions:

  • Sequential R contains 2 Signal dots.
  • It works on any instrument and any time frame.
  • Best Time Frames: M15/ M30 / H1 / H4 / D1  and W1.
  • This indicator works best on time frames with following setups, M30, SeqCount = 8 and H1, SeqCount = 13

MT5 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22144

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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Naser
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Naser 2020.10.02 21:49 
 

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rainwalker123
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rainwalker123 2019.04.14 11:06 
 

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Daria Angkadiredja
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Daria Angkadiredja 2016.04.11 20:05 
 

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