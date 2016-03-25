Sequential R
- Indicators
-
Antony AugustineProgrammer/Analyst/Trader.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/antonya/seller
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Sequential R is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader.
In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset.
Most of the traders in the stock market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion".
The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System.
TD Sequential is designed to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd.
The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.
This Sequential R can definitely add high value towards your successful trading.
Indicator parameters:
- SeqCount - Default: 8
- Recommended SeqCount values: 8,9 and 13
Instructions:
- Sequential R contains 2 Signal dots.
- It works on any instrument and any time frame.
- Best Time Frames: M15/ M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 and W1.
- This indicator works best on time frames with following setups, M30, SeqCount = 8 and H1, SeqCount = 13
MT5 Version
Unsuccessful