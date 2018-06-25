BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper

This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair.

The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems.

It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs.

The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup you need to adjust a drawdown.

I can provide different SET files for each pair and time period to adjust profit and drawdown and help with the installation and configuration for this EA. Feel free to send me a message.

It is recommended to use accounts with five-digit quotes.


Parameters

  • TimeFrame: select timeframe
  • pipstarter: minimum step (in pips) that can be set between each new orders
  • lotboost: lot factor for the second and subsequent orders
  • TakeProfit: take profit value in pips
  • TrailingStop: trailing stop value in pips
  • strategy: select strategy
  • LotSize: initial lot size
  • openbuyposition: open or not short positions
  • opensellposition: open or not long positions
  • test: show info on a chart
  • RSI_Value: value for RSI indicator
  • CCIVALUE: value for RSI indicator


Strategies

  • 100% CCI strategy
    • IF CCI > CCIVALUE ==> Sell position is opened
    • IF CCI < CCIVALUE ==> Buy position is opened
  • Triple CCI strategy
    • Checks the CCI value on 3 timeframes: timeframe, timeframe+1 & timeframe+2
    • I.E: If your timeframe is set to M15, and CCIVALUE set to 200,
    • EA will open a sell position if CCI is > 200, on M15, M30 & H1
  • 100% RSI strategy
    • IF RSI > (100-RSI_Value) ==> Sell position is opened
    • IF RSI < RSI_Value ==> Buy position is opened
  • Triple RSI strategy with Pullback
    • Same as in strategy 2, the EA will check RSI on 3 timeframes and open position when price is pulling back
    • I.E: If your timeframe is set to M15, and RSIValue set to 20
    • Script will wait for RSI to pass 80 on timeframe M15, M30 & H1 and open a sell position when RSI is back under 80 on M15
  • Triple RSI strategy with Pullback + SMA
    • Same as strategy 4 but EA will also wait for positive SMA signal to open a position
  • Mixing RSI & CCI
    • Basically this is Strategy 1 and 3 working together
  • Mixing triple RSI & triple CCI
    • Strategy 2 + Strategy 4

The default input values are for EURUSD M5.

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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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