BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper

This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair.

The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems.

It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs.

The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup you need to adjust a drawdown.

I can provide different SET files for each pair and time period to adjust profit and drawdown and help with the installation and configuration for this EA. Feel free to send me a message.

It is recommended to use accounts with five-digit quotes.





Parameters

TimeFrame: select timeframe

pipstarter: minimum step (in pips) that can be set between each new orders

lotboost: lot factor for the second and subsequent orders

TakeProfit: take profit value in pips

TrailingStop: trailing stop value in pips

strategy: select strategy

LotSize: initial lot size

openbuyposition: open or not short positions

opensellposition: open or not long positions

test: show info on a chart

RSI_Value: value for RSI indicator

CCIVALUE: value for RSI indicator





Strategies

100% CCI strategy

IF CCI > CCIVALUE ==> Sell position is opened



IF CCI < CCIVALUE ==> Buy position is opened

Triple CCI strategy

Checks the CCI value on 3 timeframes: timeframe, timeframe+1 & timeframe+2



I.E: If your timeframe is set to M15, and CCIVALUE set to 200,



EA will open a sell position if CCI is > 200, on M15, M30 & H1

100% RSI strategy

IF RSI > (100-RSI_Value) ==> Sell position is opened



IF RSI < RSI_Value ==> Buy position is opened

Triple RSI strategy with Pullback

Same as in strategy 2, the EA will check RSI on 3 timeframes and open position when price is pulling back



I.E: If your timeframe is set to M15, and RSIValue set to 20



Script will wait for RSI to pass 80 on timeframe M15, M30 & H1 and open a sell position when RSI is back under 80 on M15

Triple RSI strategy with Pullback + SMA

Same as strategy 4 but EA will also wait for positive SMA signal to open a position

Mixing RSI & CCI

Basically this is Strategy 1 and 3 working together

Mixing triple RSI & triple CCI

Strategy 2 + Strategy 4

The default input values are for EURUSD M5.