ZORRO 3 in 1

This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately.

  1. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout.
  2. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL.
  3. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading.


Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and quotations on one tenth of a pip. The test is credible with data quality at least 90%.

  • very small stoploss and safe money management
  • no grid
  • no martingale
  • no hedge


Settings

----- Full Automatic ----- – automated trading with detection SR levels

  • Buy + average spread – pending orders BuyStop place on this spread above
  • TimeFrame – time frame in which to search SR levels
  • Hours to deletion – hours to deletion a pending orders
  • Distance of an order from SR - … in points

----- News Trading ----- trading reports at a specified time

  • NewsTime – date and time of reporting news
  • Distance of an order from price – … in points
  • DeleteReverse – after opening the trade delete opposite a pending order
  • Seconds to deletion – seconds to delete pending order, if will not be open

----- Other Settings ----- - other common settings

  • Use time – broker or local (your PC time) or GMT
  • Close & Delete Friday - close open trades and delete pending orders on Friday
  • Friday time - time closing open trades and deleting pending orders on Friday
  • Lot – trade volume
  • Risk % - automatic calculation of volume from the account size and from the size of SL + spread
  • SecurityLock – StopLoss at creation time pending orders in points **
  • TP – take profit in points
  • SL on BE – in this profit to move SL on the opening price of trade
  • SL & TrailingSL – after opening the trade to set this StopLoss + current spread, and then move SL in this distance behind the price **
  • TrailingSL step – move StopLoss after these steps in points
  • TextYpos – infopanel distance from the upper edge
  • TextSide – infopanel position
  • Magic – the unique identification number of this EA
  • comment – a comment to trades

** Some brokers have floating spread. At the time of the creation of pending orders may be spread different then later when opening trade. Therefore at creation time pending orders sets larger SL, to trade not be closed instantly after its opening. After opening trade is set smaller SL & TrailingSL from the current size of spread.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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