An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation.

The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go.

Please see all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller



Advantage:

does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies;

high profitability even with conservative settings;

easy to use and optimize;

flexible setup of Money Management and position management;

every trade is protected by stop loss.