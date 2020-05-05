Way Trade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 June 2020
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation.
The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go.
Please see all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller
Advantage:
- does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies;
- high profitability even with conservative settings;
- easy to use and optimize;
- flexible setup of Money Management and position management;
- every trade is protected by stop loss.
Recommendations:
- Minimum deposit: $ 100;
- The main currency instruments: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY (and others, depending on the relevance of the sets);
- Traded timeframe: D1;
- Type of account: any, to reduce the cost of spreads - ECN.
- Use of VPS is recommended.
Main parameters:
|SetName
|-
|set name
|AutoLots
|-
|inclusion of automatic volume
|Risk
|-
|risk percentage, with automatic volume enabled calculated from StopLoss
|Multiply
|-
|increase in the volume of the next order
|mLot
|-
|multiplication factor of the next volume
|MaxLot
|-
|maximum order volume, with the Multiply parameter enabled
|Lots
|-
|fixed order volume
|ADXPeriod
|-
|ADX indicator period
|HMAPeriod
|-
|HMA indicator period
|TakeProfit
|-
|fixed take profit in points
|StopLoss
|-
|fixed stop loss in points
|Buffer
|-
|indent from the breakdown level in points
|TrailOrders
|-
|enable trailing orders
|StartTrail
|-
|start trailing orders in points
|StepTrail
|-
|step trailing orders in points
|MaxSpread
|-
|maximum spread for opening an order
|MagicNumber
|-
|unique order number
|Comm
|-
|commentary on the order
|DisplayMode
|-
|turning on the visual mode
The parameter values in points are expressed in a 4-digit format, translation to 5 digits occurs automatically.
You can download the current sets for the adviser at: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736984
All author sets are optimized and tested at 99% in terms of quotes quality, real spread and slippage.
Important: before using on real accounts, be sure to test, be sure to test the adviser in the tester or demo.
excelente EA , FELICITACIONES