Way Trade

4.5

An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation.
The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go.

Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller

Advantage:

  • does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies;
  • high profitability even with conservative settings;
  • easy to use and optimize;
  • flexible setup of Money Management and position management;
  • every trade is protected by stop loss.

Recommendations:

  • Minimum deposit: $ 100;
  • The main currency instruments: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY (and others, depending on the relevance of the sets);
  • Traded timeframe: D1;
  • Type of account: any, to reduce the cost of spreads - ECN.
  • Use of VPS is recommended.

Main parameters:

SetName
 -
 set name
AutoLots
 -
 inclusion of automatic volume
Risk
 -
 risk percentage, with automatic volume enabled calculated from StopLoss
Multiply -
increase in the volume of the next order
mLot -
multiplication factor of the next volume
MaxLot -
maximum order volume, with the Multiply parameter enabled
Lots
 -
 fixed order volume
ADXPeriod
 -
 ADX indicator period
HMAPeriod
 -
 HMA indicator period
TakeProfit
 -
 fixed take profit in points
StopLoss
 -
 fixed stop loss in points
Buffer
 -
 indent from the breakdown level in points
TrailOrders
 -
 enable trailing orders
StartTrail - start trailing orders in points
StepTrail - step trailing orders in points
MaxSpread -
maximum spread for opening an order
MagicNumber - unique order number
Comm -
commentary on the order
DisplayMode - turning on the visual mode

The parameter values in points are expressed in a 4-digit format, translation to 5 digits occurs automatically.

You can download the current sets for the adviser at: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736984

All author sets are optimized and tested at 99% in terms of quotes quality, real spread and slippage.

Important: before using on real accounts, be sure to test, be sure to test the adviser in the tester or demo.


Reviews 8
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 08:18 
 

excelente EA , FELICITACIONES

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:14 
 

Excelente

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2022.06.07 18:56 
 

👌

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Experts
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Experts
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Mirror EA mt4
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Experts
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Experts
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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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Experts
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Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Experts
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Noealkarchar
19
Noealkarchar 2024.11.19 21:24 
 

Hi I am getting error of 131 please let me know how to solve this ? Thanks

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 08:18 
 

excelente EA , FELICITACIONES

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:14 
 

Excelente

fxpat
540
fxpat 2022.11.07 19:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2022.06.07 18:56 
 

👌

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.05.18 07:14 
 

Nice EA.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.26 14:48 
 

Good job.

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