I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product

The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.





Nucleus Atom is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots.





The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.



Trades every week

Finds the best places to range trade the market

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals





Recommend:

Time frame: M5 or any Time frame. Recomended 5M, 1H . My favourite are GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF . You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings Min Balance: $ 100 Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick



