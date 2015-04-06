Nucleus Atom
- Experts
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- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product
The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
Nucleus Atom is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots.
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
Recommend:
Time frame: M5 or any Time frame. Recomended 5M, 1H .
My favourite are GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF . You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings
Min Balance: $ 100
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick