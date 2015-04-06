PowerMax EA

Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads.

The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings.

The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker.

The "Deposit protection" function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses.

The additional "Magnetic TP" function search the levels near the TakeProfit price. And if such levels are found, the expert advisor will move the TP on new closing price, thereby increasing the success of the trade.


The settings for the main currency pairs (EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY) are already integrated into the EA.

But if necessary, you can use your own settings. To do this, just switch the "Settings apply to" parameter to the value "All Symbols".


The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).


The minimum recommended deposit is from 2000 USD on standard type of accounts.

With smaller deposit amounts, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


Expert Advisor settings:

  • Risk - value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;
  • Fixed lot size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;
  • Settings apply to - The EA will apply these settings for EURUSD only or for all currency pairs;
  • StopLost control - enables the installation of Stop Loss after the last order;
  • Global StopLoss - StopLoss value in points;
  • Take Profit 1 - expected profit for 1-5 orders, in points;
  • Take Profit 2 - expected profit for 6 and more orders, in points;
  • Order step 1 - minimum distance between 1-5 orders, in points;
  • Order step 2 - minimum distance between 6 and more orders, in points;
  • Trend filter - it allow to enable trend filter;
  • Trend period - period of the trend search indicator;
  • Trend detection TF - timeframe for trend detection;
  • Timeframe - working timeframe;
  • Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;
  • Maximum orders - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the same direction;
  • Magnetic TP - allows the EA to move the price of TP to nearby levels;
  • Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in points;
  • Text color - color of text on the information panel;
  • Background color - color of the background for information panel;
  • Order's comment - comment of the expert advisor's orders;
  • Magic number - unique number of the expert advisor's orders (any digits);

If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Happy Sun EA
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PowerMax Pro EA
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DigiGrid MT5
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PowerMax MT5
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Silver Plus MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
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Experts
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MyGainer MT5
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