Gold Ranger
- Experts
- Sigit Hariyono
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 18 July 2025
- Activations: 20
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- direct - Open position direction.
- Lotsize - Lot size.
- AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
- Auto Lot Risk - Auto lot size risk calculation.
- Grid Distance - Distance between order.
- MaxOrder - Maximum order allowed.
- Trailing - This Trailing is valid if there is only one ongoing order. Zero value means no trailing.
- SL - StopLoss for every single order. Zero value means no SL.
- TP - TakeProfit for every single order. Zero value means no TP.
- TP basket - TakeProfit for all averaging orders. Zero value means no TP basket.
Recommendations:
- XAUUSD ( Gold vs US Dollar)
- 1 hour time frame
- Account that support hedging.
Note:
- Default setting is designed for gold pair with 2 digits quotes. for example: 1944.23
- If your broker uses 3 digits quotes like 1944.234 then you must add digit to grid setting.