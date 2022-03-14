EA Calmed Hush

EA Calmed Hush



We have tried to optimise Calmed-Hush Expert Advisor for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 10 years and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed- Hush Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets.

Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be different in live accounts as well. Please risk only funds you can afford to lose. 

Please do not completely rely on Backtest results as the News Filter cannot work for backtesting yet use the backtest for understanding the features of the EA.


EA Calmed Hush belongs to a family of EAs from EA CALMED.

  1. Strategy Allay: Based on Exponential Moving Average and Williams' Percent Range [EA Calmed - Allay]
  2. Strategy Lull: Based on Exponential Moving Average [EA Calmed - Lull]

Additionally,  EA Calmed Hush has these features;

  • Filter Trade by News
  • Close by News
  • Filter Trade by Session
  • Close by Session End
  • Auto Lot Calculation (Start lot and Max Lot)
  • Trend Line Radius to Avoid
  • Account Protections


Basically, there is options to:

Pause trading XX mins before news and YY mins after news for Medium, High and NFP impact news.

Filtering could also apply to Martingale orders(Optional)

EA Calmed Hush also PAUSE trading option, when set to True will stop EA from opening new orders and also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). Apart from this Pause EA in setting, we have also created a PAUSE Button like a panic button on the screen to prevent any addition orders.

Please add  to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>  
http://ec.forexprostools.com/  


Please join the Xtraders Expert Advisor discussion group here.

Thank you for your interest.



More from author
Calmed
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
5 (3)
Experts
EA Calmed Gold We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be di
EA Voltz
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Voltz Gold EA Voltz was designed based on recommendations from the lovely EA Calmed customers. EA Voltz features 2 Strategies with 3 optional enhancements in addition EA Voltz has an option to avoid Support and Resistance Zones; We have tried to test it on Gold and BTC but nothing is guaranteed, please do your own tests and assess your risk before going live. EA VOLTZ MAIN PARAMETERS SESSION TIMER Settings (1.5 = 1:50):   Enables the ability to set Session timing for the  EA Voltz. EA Tr
EA Calmed Allay
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Calmed Allay We have tried to optimise   Calmed-Allay Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert advisor uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 10 years and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Allay Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please, do not completely rely on Backtest results as the News Filter cannot work for backtesting yet us
EA Calmed Lull
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Calmed Lull   We have tried to optimise  EA  Calmed-Lull Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 10 years and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Lull Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backt
EA Calmed Pro
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Calmed Pro Gold We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be
