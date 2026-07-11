APEX Multi Market Scanner and Analyzer

  • Indicators
  • Mario El Kallab
    Mario El Kallab

    Mario El Kallab

    I Code EAs as a hobby and spend most of time investing in developing my skills and my EAs. Im a mechanical engineer with some personally acquired coding skills and a passion to trading and market analysis.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Multi-market, multi-timeframe scanner that grades trend, location & momentum into one 0-100 Trade Score — with adaptive regime detection and built-in noise filters. Scans 10 symbols across Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals & Oil at once.

Full Description

APEX Multi-Market Scanner — Stop Flipping Charts. See the Whole Market at Once.

APEX is a professional-grade dashboard that scans up to 10 symbols simultaneously — Forex majors/minors, Crypto, Indices, Gold, Silver, and Oil — and reduces everything happening on each chart into a single, honest number: the Trade Score (0-100).

Most scanners just show you crossed lines. APEX shows you why a symbol matters right now — and just as importantly, tells you when to leave it alone.


How it thinks:

  • Regime Detection — APEX first classifies each symbol into one of 5 market states (Trending, Ranging, Breakout, Volatile, Compression) using ADX and ATR. This matters because a strategy that works in a trend gets destroyed in a range — so APEX doesn't use one formula for everything.
  • Adaptive Scoring Weights — Once the regime is known, APEX automatically re-weights how much Trend, Support/Resistance, and Momentum count toward the final score. In a trending market, trend strength dominates the score. In a range, location against support/resistance dominates instead. This is the core differentiator — the logic adapts to the market instead of forcing the market into one static formula.
  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — Every signal is cross-checked against 3 user-defined timeframes (Higher/Mid/Lower). The dashboard shows exact agreement, e.g. "MTF 3/3" or "MTF 2/3," so you know instantly whether the higher timeframe backs the setup or fights it.
  • Support/Resistance Ranking — Swing-based structure detection locates each symbol relative to key levels (At Support, Near Resistance, Mid-Range, etc.) and factors proximity directly into the score.
  • Built-In Noise Filters — Spread filter, minimum volatility (ATR%) filter, trend-quality filter, and a "mixed timeframe" filter all run before a signal is allowed to fire. If a symbol fails a filter, APEX tells you exactly why (e.g. "Spread 3.6p," "Low Volatility," "At Resistance") instead of just going silent.
  • Plain-English Reasoning — Every row includes a compact reason string ("Bull Trend | Pullback Support | MTF 3/3") so you're never trusting a black box.
  • Trade Score History — A running log of score changes per symbol, so you can watch conviction build or fade in real time.

What you get on the dashboard:

Symbol | Regime | Trend Grade | S/R Location | MTF Agreement | Action (Buy/Sell/Wait) | Trade Score /100 | Full Reasoning


Built for:
Discretionary traders who watch multiple markets and want one screen to tell them where the real opportunities are — instead of tab-switching between 10 charts and 3 timeframes each.

Fully customizable: every color, font size, filter threshold, timeframe, and symbol slot is user-configurable. Runs in an expanded or compact label mode.

Note: APEX is a decision-support and market-scanning tool, not an autotrader — it does not place trades. Past performance of any scoring model does not guarantee future results.


Key Features 

  • Scans up to 10 symbols at once — Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Oil
  • 5-state Regime Detection (Trending/Ranging/Breakout/Volatile/Compression)
  • Adaptive scoring — weighting shifts automatically based on regime
  • Composite Trade Score (0-100) with letter-style grading
  • 3-timeframe MTF confirmation with explicit agreement count
  • Swing-based Support/Resistance location engine
  • 4-layer noise filter (spread, volatility, trend quality, mixed-TF) with visible filter reasons
  • Plain-English signal reasoning on every row
  • Full color/font/threshold customization
  • Live score history log

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