Quantum Gold Titan AI

 QUANTUM GOLD TITAN AI — The Sovereign Multi-Strategy Engine

"Why rely on a single strategy when you can have a consensus of six?"

> Engineered for elite Swing Traders and High-Capital Prop Firms. The ultimate XAUUSD AI Consensus Matrix.

Traditional Expert Advisors rely on a single, rigid strategy. When market conditions change, they break. Quantum Gold Titan AI- introduces the revolutionary 6-Engine AI Consensus Matrix. It runs six distinct analytical engines simultaneously, across multiple timeframes, and ONLY executes a trade when a supermajority of the engines agree.


 The 6-Engine Consensus Logic (How It Works)

Instead of trading randomly, the EA acts as an institutional voting committee:

1. M15 Scalp Core (Stochastic):- Scans for immediate short-term reversals.
2. H1 Momentum Core (RSI):- Measures the underlying strength of the hourly wave.
3. H4 Trend Core (MACD):- Determines the medium-term directional bias.
4. D1 Macro Core (EMA):- Ensures trades are aligned with the long-term institutional trend.
5. Volume Profile Core (MFI):- Tracks where the "Smart Money" is flowing.
6. Volatility Core (ATR):- Ensures there is enough market energy to hit the target.

The Golden Rule:- The EA will NOT place a trade unless at least 4 out of the 6 engines (Consensus >= 4)- vote in the exact same direction. This filters out 95% of false breakouts and "noise," leaving only the highest probability swing setups.

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 Institutional Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)

Since Quantum Gold Titan AI is built for Swing Trading (holding trades for larger targets), it requires an impenetrable defense system:

- Dynamic Stealth Matrix (Virtual SL/TP):- Brokers cannot see your Stop Loss. Furthermore, if a news event causes a massive, temporary "Spread Spike," the EA intelligently ignores the virtual SL until the spread normalizes, saving you from Stop-Loss hunting.
- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Auto-Breakeven System:- Once the trade reaches a set profit (e.g., 300 points), the EA automatically secures your entry price, ensuring a "secured" trade while you wait for the massive Swing Target.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Extremely safe.

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 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15 or H1- chart (The EA reads multiple timeframes internally).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === 6-Engine Consensus Matrix ===
-  Minimum Votes to Trade (Max 6):- 4 (Recommended). Setting this to 5 or 6 will make the EA extremely conservative (trading maybe once a month). Setting it to 3 makes it more aggressive.

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stop Loss Pts / Take Profit Pts:- Optimized for large Swing Trades (e.g., SL 600, TP 1200+).
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers and protect against spread spikes).
-  Auto-Breakeven:- true (Secures trades automatically).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).

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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
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3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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