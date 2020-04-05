AW Midnight Scalper EA MT5

AW Midnight Scalper EA - Professional night scalper with a double filtering system, trend confirmation of signals, and supports the option of averaging positions.


AW Midnight Scalper is a fully automated trading advisor for overnight scalping, designed for trading during the quietest market hours during the Asian session. The advisor combines volatility filtering, overbought and oversold zone detection, and additional trend direction filtering. Analysis utilizes a built-in volatility indicator (based on two periods), a primary signal oscillator, and a trend filter based on the AW Trend Predictor indicator. This eliminates random movements, ensuring the advisor will only open trades when volatility, entry zones, and trend direction are aligned.


Instructions - HERE / MT4 version - HERE


Key Features:

Trading exclusively during the nighttime Asian session - minimal market volatility

Two proprietary built-in volatility filters with separate adjustments;

AW Trend Predictor trend filter with timeframe selection;

Virtual TakeProfit level;

Virtual StopLoss (at breakeven price);

Averaging mode with adjustable step and multiplier;

Limits on maximum spread and slippage;

Filtering to limit one order per bar;

Flexible setting of working hours according to the broker’s time;

Information panel on the chart with color and font customization;

Limit on total volume and number of positions;

• Automatic lot calculation depending on the deposit volume.

Operating principle

The advisor analyzes the market in three stages:

Step 1: The Volatility Indicator determines current market activity based on two periods (primary and secondary). Trading is permitted only when current volatility is within the channel between the lower and upper boundaries. An excessively weak or, conversely, excessively sharp market movement prevents entry—this protects against trading in unfavorable conditions. This status is displayed on the dashboard as "In Channel."

Step 2: The Main Signal Indicator confirms the signal by analyzing overbought and oversold levels through dynamic support and resistance levels. The indicator compares the magnitude of the market's rise and fall. Leaving the oversold zone generates a buy signal, while leaving the overbought zone generates a sell signal.

Step 3 — The trend filter, based on AW Trend Predictor, additionally checks the trend direction before opening the first order and allows entries only in the direction of the current trend. The filter can operate on a timeframe higher than the current one, increasing accuracy and providing flexibility in configuration.


Two trading modes:

Scalping mode—the EA opens single trades with a virtual TakeProfit. TakeProfit is not transmitted to the broker's server and is controlled directly by the EA, allowing the target profit level to be hidden from the server.

Averaging mode: When the price moves against the position, the EA opens additional orders with a specified step and lot multiplier. This allows for averaging the position and profiting during a market pullback. The order is further confirmed by the direction of the closing candle. TakeProfit and StopLoss in averaging mode are calculated based on the total breakeven price of the entire basket, closing the entire basket.


Advisor input settings

MAIN SETTINGS - the main parameters of the advisor: lot size, rules for opening trades, and basic trading settings.

PROTECTION SETTINGS - protection parameters that limit trading by spread, slippage, and number of orders.

GRIDS SETTINGS - averaging settings: step between orders and increase in position volume.

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - parameters for sending notifications about closed deals.

WORKING TIME SETTINGS - setting the time during which the advisor can open trades.

GRAPHICS SETTINGS - parameters for displaying the information panel and its appearance.

TREND FILTER SETTINGS - settings for filtering trades by trend direction.

VOLATILITY INDICATOR SETTINGS - parameters of the volatility indicator that determines market activity.

MAIN SIGNAL INDICATOR SETTINGS - settings for the main signal indicator that forms entry points into the market.

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