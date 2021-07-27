FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways:

• Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow;

• Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow;

• Mode Manually: manually via the order panel: trades are opened manually using buttons on the panel, but they are closed by input settings of the EA.

Every order is complete with StopLoss and TakeProfit, and uses an algorithm for the recovery of losses. Any optimization should be done using average values and not executed too often. This EA is multi-currency and multi-timeframe but is more productive when he works with M30 and H1. It is possible to accumulate the orders and manage the entire basket, with the time settings, you can choose the EA operation time.





Recommended conditions

Leverage: 1:100 or higher;

Minimum deposit: $1000;

Lots size: balance/100*0.01;

Currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD and GBPUSD;

Timeframe: any time, default settings H1;

Trading type: NO reserving margin for pending orders.





Parameters

Direction of trade - three directions to trade: long and short/only long/only short

three directions to trade: long and short/only long/only short Trade mode - two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel;

two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel; Pending order distance - distance of pending order in pips;

distance of pending order in pips; Take Profit - distance to take profit, 0 = off;

distance to take profit, 0 = off; Stop Loss - distance to stop loss, 0 = off;

distance to stop loss, 0 = off; Volume of first order - volume of first order;

volume of first order; Pending orders volume list – pending orders volume list;

pending orders volume list; Limit Lot Increase - maximum volume lots;

maximum volume lots; Basket Profit - minimum profit of the entire basket;

minimum profit of the entire basket; Basket Loss - maximum loss of the entire basket;

maximum loss of the entire basket; Start Time Server - s tart trading by time;

tart trading by time; Stop Time Server - s top trading by time;

top trading by time; Monday – enable/disable trading;

enable/disable trading; Tuesday – enable/disable trading;

enable/disable trading; Wednesday – enable/disable trading;

enable/disable trading; Thursday – enable/disable trading;

enable/disable trading; Friday – enable/disable trading;

enable/disable trading; Magic number - EA's order magic number;

EA's order magic number; Slippage - maximum slippage value.

Parameters of the indicators:

Working price - applied price for the calculation. Options are: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted;

applied price for the calculation. Options are: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted; Period fast MA - period for the fast period moving average;

period for the fast period moving average; Shift fast MA - moving averages to be shifted on the chart by a defined number of periods (candles);

moving averages to be shifted on the chart by a defined number of periods (candles); Method fast MA - method used for calculating fast moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted;

method used for calculating fast moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted; Price fast MA - price type used for calculating fast moving average;

price type used for calculating fast moving average; Period slow MA - define the period for the slow period moving average;

define the period for the slow period moving average; Shift slow MA - allow the moving averages to be shifted on the chart by a defined number of periods (candles);

allow the moving averages to be shifted on the chart by a defined number of periods (candles); Method slow MA - method used for calculating slow moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted;

method used for calculating slow moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted; Price slow MA - price type used for calculating slow moving average.



