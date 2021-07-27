Forex Edge EA

FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways:

• Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow;

• Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow;

• Mode Manually: manually via the order panel: trades are opened manually using buttons on the panel, but they are closed by input settings of the EA.

Every order is complete with StopLoss and TakeProfit, and uses an algorithm for the recovery of losses. Any optimization should be done using average values and not executed too often. This EA is multi-currency and multi-timeframe but is more productive when he works with M30 and H1. It is possible to accumulate the orders and manage the entire basket, with the time settings, you can choose the EA operation time.


Recommended conditions

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher;
  • Minimum deposit: $1000;
  • Lots size: balance/100*0.01;
  • Currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD and GBPUSD;
  • Timeframe: any time, default settings H1;
  • Trading type: NO reserving margin for pending orders.


Parameters

  • Direction of trade - three directions to trade: long and short/only long/only short
  • Trade mode - two ways to trade: automatically or manually with the panel;
  • Pending order distance - distance of pending order in pips;
  • Take Profit - distance to take profit, 0 = off;
  • Stop Loss - distance to stop loss, 0 = off;
  • Volume of first order - volume of first order;
  • Pending orders volume list – pending orders volume list;
  • Limit Lot Increase - maximum volume lots;
  • Basket Profit - minimum profit of the entire basket;
  • Basket Loss - maximum loss of the entire basket;
  • Start Time Server - start trading by time;
  • Stop Time Server - stop trading by time;
  • Monday – enable/disable trading;
  • Tuesday – enable/disable trading;
  • Wednesday – enable/disable trading;
  • Thursday – enable/disable trading;
  • Friday – enable/disable trading;
  • Magic number - EA's order magic number;
  • Slippage - maximum slippage value.

Parameters of the indicators:

  • Working price - applied price for the calculation. Options are: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted;
  • Period fast MA - period for the fast period moving average;
  • Shift fast MA - moving averages to be shifted on the chart by a defined number of periods (candles);
  • Method fast MA - method used for calculating fast moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted;
  • Price fast MA - price type used for calculating fast moving average;
  • Period slow MA - define the period for the slow period moving average;
  • Shift slow MA - allow the moving averages to be shifted on the chart by a defined number of periods (candles);
  • Method slow MA - method used for calculating slow moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted;
  • Price slow MA - price type used for calculating slow moving average.


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Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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