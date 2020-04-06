SNeox AI

SNeox AI is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market.

The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks.

ATTENTION! New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99
Next 15 - $159
Final price: $229
Hurry to take advantage of this offer!

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518


Trading instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • USDCHF

The robot is capable of working on several currency pairs simultaneously, providing diversification of trading operations.


Operating principles:

  • Lack of martingale

  • Lack of averaging

  • Lack of locking

  • Lack of order grids

All trades are opened based on a proprietary algorithm that analyzes current market conditions without the use of aggressive capital management methods.


Advisor features:

  • Accurate price and market volatility analysis

  • Optimized for high order execution speed

  • Focused on minimizing drawdowns

  • Easy setup, no need for constant monitoring

  • Suitable for a "set it and forget it" format


Recommended for:

  • Long-term automated trading

  • Use on real and demo accounts

  • Work on accounts with market execution


