ADX Channel EA

This Expert Advisor draws a channel based on the readings of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index), and trades from the boundaries of this channel when the price reversals. A sell trade is executed when the price touches and bounces off the upper channel line, a buy - from the lower one. At the same time, it can filter trade entries depending on the readings of other indicators: Stochastic, ATR and RSI. The channel drawn by this indicator turns out to be a bit similar to Envelopes or Bollinger, and its lines depend on the market volatility, and additional dotted lines depend on the + DI and -DI readings of the ADX indicator. If necessary, drawing the channel can be disabled, but trading will still occur as if from the channel boundaries. You can set the trading time in the EA, it is recommended to do it at a time when the market is calmer, for example, at night.

Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
  • Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds to open each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
  • IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous deal;
  • DecLotAfterLoss - decrease the lot after unprofitable closing of the previous deal;
  • OrdersComments - a comment to deals;
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is not high);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different for several working EAs);
  • StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
  • TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
  • EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon an opposite signal;
  • StopToBreakeven - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;
  • TrailingStopValue - value of the trailing stop in points (0 - normal trailing stop off);
  • StopToParabolicStep - parabolic trailing stop (0 - disabled);
  • ADXChannelPeriod - period of the ADX indicator for channel formation;
  • Strength - the strength for the formation of the channel (the greater this parameter, the more the channel will depend on the ADX readings);
  • Strength2 - strength for the formation of an additional channel, indicated by dashed lines (they depend on the readings of + DI and -DI);
  • SignalOf2Lines - open a trade only when two indicator lines intersect at once (if disabled, Strength2 is not used);
  • DrawChannelHistory - the number of bars for drawing lines of the ADX channel (slows down testing), 0 - do not display the channel;
  • ChannelColor - color of ADX channel lines;
  • StochasticFilterPeriod - enable filtering of signals by the Stochastic indicator (0 = disabled, more than 0 - setting the period);
  • StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;
  • StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (for example, 30 means that the levels will be 30 and 70);
  • PeriodRSI - period of the RSI indicator (0 - do not use RSI to filter trades);
  • LevelsRSI - levels of the RSI indicator;
  • AtrPeriod - period of the ATR indicator;
  • MinAtrLevel - the minimum level of the ATR indicator allowed for trading;
  • MaxAtrLevel - maximum allowable level of the ATR indicator;
  • Trading start hour - trading start hour;
  • Trading end hour - trading end hour;
  • CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check - whether at least one deal has been opened (only for optimization, 0 - do not use, like the next 2 parameters);
  • ProfitToLossRatio - the amount of profit to loss (for optimization);
  • MaxAllowableLoss - the maximum allowable loss in the account currency for the specified number of bars (for optimization);
  • ShowInfo - show some information about the advisor's signals.

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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This indicator finds and displays the Double Bottom and Double Top technical analysis patterns. Signals (displays a message on the screen) if the shape was formed recently. Often after the appearance of these patterns, the trend reverses or a correction occurs. In order not to search for them yourself, or not to miss their appearance, it is enough to add an indicator to the chart. The indicator can be used on different timeframes and currency pairs, there are settings for a better search on a c
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This indicator forms a channel based on the readings of the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator, displays and informs the trader of a price reversal at the boundaries of this channel, and can also report when the price touches the channel boundaries. It also draws additional dotted lines, which depend on the readings of the + DI and -DI of the ADX indicator. It also has an option for filtering signals depending on the readings of the stochastic. The channel drawn by this indicato
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The indicator analyzes the chart and identifies Doji candlesticks. Shows their appearance and signals the appearance of such a candle (if allowed in the parameters). Also, this indicator shows the strength of the reversal in the form of bars of different colors (the more green, the more likely the rise, the more red - the fall in price). The direction of the signal depends on the direction of the previous candles, as the Doji signals a reversal or correction. In the indicator settings, you can
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This indicator determines the channels along which prices move on the trading history. There are many trading strategies that rely on channel trading on a channel breakout. This indicator can draw price channels by reading information from several timeframes at once (from the current, from the second and third). You can customize the color and thickness of the lines for each timeframe. Also, you can set a different distance between highs and lows to draw channels or lines. There is also a simple
Breakout Trend Lines Free
Alexander Nikolaev
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Free indicator to quickly detect trendline breakouts and high or low of a price range. It displays lines based on the highs and lows of prices, and also finds and displays inclined trend lines. As soon as the price goes beyond the line and the candlestick closes, the indicator signals this with an arrow (you can also enable an alert). This indicator is easy to use and also free. The number of candles for defining trend lines as well as the high and low of the trading range is configurable. It w
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The indicator draws price channels. It can be customized so that only buy or sell channels are displayed. Also, trend lines can be displayed instead of channels. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies based on channel trading. Advisor based on this indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37952 Parameters History - maximum number of bars to build channels; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when constructing a chann
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This Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It is simple to use, contains only a few settings, which are easy to understand. This is the simplified version of the Master Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor. For better trading results, it is recommended to use the full version of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21788 The free version does not provide the ability to use multiple indicat
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Alexander Nikolaev
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Moving averages are very often used for analyzing currency pairs and trading. This Expert Advisor can analyze many moving averages at once and trade based on this. When the required number of moving averages signal a purchase, the adviser makes a purchase, if the indicators signal a sale, the advisor sells. Also, there is filtering spurious signals at low volatility based on the ADX indicator. In the settings of the adviser, you can set the required number of sliding ones, their period (the init
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4.17 (6)
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The indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend. When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the parameters, the indicator generates a signal. You can set different correction values, while the best suiting are 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels). In addition, you can configure the minimum length of trend, the number of history bars for search and other parameters
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Volume Levels MT5 Free
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
This indicator is able to determine the price levels at which there was the most volume for the specified period of history. In the future, the price often bounces off such levels, and this can be successfully applied in trading. They are displayed as lines, some parameters for determining the levels can be adjusted. This indicator is simple, therefore, it does not report signals, and only builds levels on EUR/USD. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
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Master Bollinger MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This adviser trades on the signal of the Bollinger Bands indicators: it buys at the lower levels when the price rebounds, and sells at the upper. Has the ability to close positions on the return signal, take profit or stop loss. Many traders use the Bollinger Bands indicator, and some use several Bollinger indicators on the same chart. In this adviser, you can use up to 3 of these indicators. When using the first and second indicators, the transaction will be carried out between the lines of the
Easy Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
3 (1)
Experts
This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version , it analyzes only 1 timeframe. The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the
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Alexander Nikolaev
4.33 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the free version of "Bollinger with WPR scalper", which is based on the Bollinger bands and Williams' Percent Range indicators. Limitations of the free version: lot is fixed to 0.01, only the EURUSD currency pair is supported, trading time cannot be selected, trailing stop is not available. Nevertheless, it can make quite a lot of deals, so you do not have to wait for positions to be opened (with the appropriate settings and timeframes below H1). The EA can be used on time
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Alexander Nikolaev
4.67 (3)
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The indicator draws lines the the price highs and lows. Break through the high or low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). A deal should be conducted in the breakthrough direction immediately or after a slight rollback. It is best to trade following the trend on a larger timeframe. This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many tra
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Three Fractals demo
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. It is a free lite version of Three fractals Brief description of the trading strategy: when the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). Similarly, opposite for growth. In case other indicato
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Alexander Nikolaev
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. This is a demo version that works only on the USD/JPY currency pair. To work on all currency pairs, install the full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15888 Parame
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Colored Candles Demo
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Indicators
The demo version of the Colored Candles indicator - calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume. After that, it paints the candles depending on their strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indicator helps to analyze the price movement, as well as market entry points. The more accurate signals are formed on the higher
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Trailing stop for advisors
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
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The utility manages other EAs' orders as well as the ones opened manually. It is capable of trailing the price (trailing stop function), set a stop loss and take profit if they have not been set before. When configuring the utility for an EA having no trailing stop function, place it to the new window with the same currency pair specifying the same Magic value (as for the EA orders the stop loss is to be applied to). You can set any timeframe. It does not affect the utility operation. Set Magic
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Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. It works on any currency pair. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels; Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price to
EMA 8 and 18 Trading System
Alexander Nikolaev
2.5 (2)
Experts
This EA implements the EMA 8/18 strategy, which is used by many traders. Brief description of the strategy: The Buy is determined when the EMA 8 indicator crosses the EMA 18 from below, with the price moving more than 50 points from the crossing. The buy position is opened when the price touches the EMA for the first time, after that, as the price rises, the trade is maintained by a trailing stop with a step of 30-35 points. The opposite is for opening a sell position. The parameters of the fast
ProCandles
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous cand
Colored candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
Multi Alligator Signals
Alexander Nikolaev
Utilities
It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
Parabolic And CCI
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
Breakout Trend Lines
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
Channels Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
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