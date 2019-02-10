Pivot Point Trading System

1

Pivot Point Trading System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 time frame. The main currency pair is GBP/USD, however it can be used on other pairs, provided that the input parameters are selected through optimization in the strategy tester. The EA implements trading strategies based on the breakout and rebound from the Pivot Point levels. The principle of the EA consists in order opening in the direction of the breakout of the Pivot Point level (with filtering the false breakouts), as well as towards the Pivot Point level in case of the price rebound from other support/resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The StopLoss level can be changed through the trading process only in the direction of risk reduction. The order volume can be either fixed (set by the user) or variable (calculated by the EA) depending on the average account balance. The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial close of losing positions until the price reaches the StopLoss level and the full and partial close and the preservation of the profitable positions.

Due to the different terminal time set by different brokers from different time zones, formed bars and calculated levels also differ. Therefore, trading results can also be different. In order to avoid incorrect trades the time zone management tool has been embedded to the new version of the EA.

Logic of the tool: Your TERMINAL time zone + "Time difference" = DESIRED time zone. Example: GMT+9 + (-7) = GMT+2.

Parameter Meaning
Time difference
The shift of the time (in hours) to the desired time zone
TP part
The part of the opened position volume that will be closed with profit in the area of the nearest support/resistance level
SL deviation
The deviation of the Stop Loss level (in points) from the support/resistance level
Constant lotEnable/disable the constant order volume option. TRUE - constant volume; FALSE - variable volume
Specified lot
The volume of the opened order, in case of using the constant volume of an order
Time range start hour
The hour of the beginning of the time range for order opening (SPECIFIED time)
Time range last hour
The hour of the end of the time range for order opening (SPECIFIED time)
Breakout strategy activation
Activation of the EA on the Pivot Point breakdown strategy implementation. TRUE - enabled; FALSE - disabled
Coefficient for trading range identificationThe coefficient for determining the trading range
Breakout candle Open price deviationThe minimum deviation of the breakout candle Open price (in points) from the Pivot Point level
Breakout candle Close price deviationThe minimum deviation of the breakout candle Close price (in points) from the Pivot Point level
TP deviation (breakout strategy)
The deviation of the Take Profit level (in points) from the target support/resistance level
Decrease risk part
The part of the opened position volume that will be closed at the middle level when the price moves against the opened position
Trailing stop (breakout strategy)
The number of price movement points before StopLoss moves to the break-even point (does not follow the price)
Rebound strategy activation
Activation of the EA on the rebound strategy implementation. TRUE - enabled; FALSE - disabled
TP deviation (rebound strategy)
The deviation of the Take Profit level (in points) from the target support/resistance level
Trailing stop (rebound strategy)
The number of price movement points before StopLoss moves to the break-even point (does not follow the price)
Averaging period
The averaging period of the moving average that determines the rebound from the support/resistance level
Hour for message sending
The hour of sending to the mobile terminal the message with levels for the current day (TERMINAL time)
Minute of hour for message sendingThe minute of the hour of sending the message to the mobile terminal
The default values of the parameters have been found for the GBP/USD currency pair as a result of optimization over a long time period. The back tests have been carried out on the quotes of 5-digit brokers with a modelling quality of 99.9%. The best results have been obtained in the GMT+2 time zone.


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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Pivot Point Breakout Tracker
Dmitriy Rybakov
Experts
Pivot Point Breakout Tracker is a "Lite" version of the Pivot Point Trading System expert advisor (EA) that implements only one of its strategies – the strategy based on the Pivot Point level breakout . The EA works best with GBP/USD on the M15 time frame in the GMT+2 time zone . The time zone is set by the user that allows overcoming the restriction associated with the time settings of the terminal. The principle of the EA is to open a position in the direction of the Pivot Point level breakout
Pivot Point Breakout and Reversal
Dmitriy Rybakov
Experts
Pivot Point Breakout & Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA trades breakouts of the Central Pivot Range (CPR) as well as reversals from support and resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The order volume can be either fixed or variable . The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial order closure to decreas
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Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
411
Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2026.03.28 08:21 
 

Doesn't work ... and seller never answers

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