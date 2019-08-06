Master Bollinger MT5

This adviser trades on the signal of the Bollinger Bands indicators: it buys at the lower levels when the price rebounds, and sells at the upper. Has the ability to close positions on the return signal, take profit or stop loss. Many traders use the Bollinger Bands indicator, and some use several Bollinger indicators on the same chart. In this adviser, you can use up to 3 of these indicators. When using the first and second indicators, the transaction will be carried out between the lines of these indicators. The 3rd Bollinger indicator is used to receive signals from another timeframe (if the timeframe is current, the 3rd indicator is not used). In addition, to filter strong trend movements, it has been possible to use several moving average lines so that transactions can be made only according to the trend. Enabling this option can significantly reduce the number of transactions, but also increase their profitability. The adviser has a volatility filter for the ADX indicator and the ability to select hours for trading. He does not use risky trading methods, he can trade on most currency pairs and timeframes.

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