Grove

This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott.

The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles).

The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it.

The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs, marked on the chart with Critical_Loss True, the amount of position "additions" with an increased volume increases (CriticalLotSell,CriticalLotBuy). This allows reducing the rollback threshold for closing the order grid. It also changes the take profit level for the orders grid to the level of Loss Target.

Another advantage of this EA is the minimum number of settings, while still providing the flexibility and adaptation to various market situations.

  • try_count - the number of attempts to open an order.
  • Profit_to_percent - profit in percentage (false-no, true-yes).
  • CurrentProfit - current profit.
  • step - step in points for 5-digit brokers.
  • uLot_Sell - volume for sell orders.
  • Lot_Buy - volume for buy orders.
  • CriticalLotSell - volume for sell orders at a critical event.
  • CriticalLotBuy - volume for buy orders at a critical event.
  • Critical_Lots - the number of trades before the critical event arrives.
  • LossTarget - fixed loss in the deposit currency.
  • MAGIC - unique number of an order.
  • Recommended deposit size: $1000 and higher.
  • Recommended account type: ECN.
  • Recommended working time: 24/5.
  • Recommended TF: M15 and higher.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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The indicator shows possible reversal points. It is based on several candlestick patterns + an oscillator. The indicator is easy to use: install it and watch arrows. Sell when a red arrow appears and buy when a blue arrow appears. If you set the Alert option in the indicator parameters to True, the indicator will show an alert window with information about the currency pair, on which the signal has formed. ALERT = True/False; Attention ! It is not the Holy Grail for trading, errors may happen.
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I would like to present you my grid Expert Advisor. How it works Amount of trades closed with profit minus the most loss-making trade should exceed or be equal to Profit Distance Cut. The EA can work in both directions simultaneously or follow certain Price Action signals. Flexibility and simplicity of the settings make the EA available for beginners as well. With the right approach and customization, the EA can be used both for long-term trading and for boosting the deposit in a short time. P
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