EMA Crossover Pro MT4

EMA Crossover Pro MT4

(see EMA Crossover Pro for MT5 variant)

this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision.

A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema.

Expert advisor parameters:

stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)

take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40)

trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabling trailing stop)

slow ema (21 by default)

fast ema (55 by default)

reverse_swing (by default set as 0, set it as 1 for specific volatile market condition. activating this will enable a buy decision when fast ema crosses under slow ema; respectively sell decision when fast ema crosses over the slower ema)


Important to know:

  • This EA is envisioned for clients that want fully automated trading. the EA is designed to start it and let it trade.
  • The EA will open one trade at a time. if you already have a trade manually opened, the EA will open a new trade only after the manually opened trade is closed.
  • If you want to use the EA, and also manually trade, let me know via chat message if such feature would help you.
  • reverse_swing  will reverse the behavior of the EA. Buy order on downtrend crossover and sell order on uptrend crossover. the reason for that is to profit from the fake breakthrough and fake trend reversals


For similar EA but with three EMA's, check TrixEA at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46175


    Recommended products
    Stochastic Trade X
    Yu Xin Pu
    Experts
    Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.72 (43)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.54 (28)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    Cyclone Intraday MT4
    Mikhail Mitin
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
    Trend Analizer Bot
    Pavel Predein
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
    FREE
    Long Waiting MT4
    Aleksandr Davydov
    Experts
    Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
    FREE
    RSI strategy EA MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Experts
    Introducing the Relative Strength Index(RSI) Strategy EA MT4, an automated trading solution designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor utilizes the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to execute trades based on overbought and oversold conditions, making it ideal for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies with automation. With the Relative Strength Index(RSI) Strategy EA MT4, users benefit from advanced trading features such as customizable parameters, multiple
    Gold Coin M5
    Andrey Kozak
    2.33 (9)
    Experts
    Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
    S Winger
    Catalin Zachiu
    Experts
    S Winger is an expert advisor that uses former highs and lows combined with the MACD indicator in order to place its trades . The expert waits until a certain trade level is breached , then the MACD indicator is used for confirmation of the next trade to be opened .The default set uses the account currency ( made for USD , but may work with other account currencies also , if profit and max loss parameters are ajusted ) . If profit is not achieved from first trade , the expert will open more trad
    MACD LevelTrader
    Eduard Gluhov
    Experts
    Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
    FREE
    SuperTrendPrecission EA
    GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
    Experts
    SPECIAL PRICE  Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. SuperTrendPrecission EA is an expert who works following the signals of the Super Trend Precission indicator and a moving average. With its buttons in the chart that can also be used in the back test, you can train every day. The EA is already profitable but with the possibility of the buttons it becomes even more profitable. You will be able to close all positions, change from buy to sell only, not let the EA work and much more.
    Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
    FREE
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    FDM Strategy
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
    Lemon Cat Scalper Free
    Chun Wan Yeung
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
    FREE
    Surf EA
    Rustem Gabetdinov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
    FREE
    Mir Station MT4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
    ISS Station MT4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
    Pure Trend EA
    Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
    Experts
    OPENING PRICE:  $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price:  $99 Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:   $100  Currency pairs and
    AW Three MA EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    1.5 (2)
    Experts
    An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
    Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy Mt4
    Tomas Vanek
    Experts
    EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
    FREE
    Proftrader Free
    Alexander Nikolaev
    4 (3)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
    FREE
    The FIRE
    Thusitha Ranjana
    Experts
    The strategy is based on tick analysis  with exponential Moving Average indicator, confirmed by Exponential Moving Average of Higher time Frame. The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy.I recommend using VPS and a Account  with a low spread(spread <= 2 is recommended)  and fast order execution for better trading results. Advantages low draw down; easy to set up. you can start trading With $50 in default set
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    SAAD TrendTracker
    Adnan Iqbal
    4.03 (34)
    Experts
    SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
    FREE
    Zigzag Extremum points
    Oleg Popov
    4.81 (32)
    Experts
    New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
    FREE
    Bollinger Scalper EA
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    4.36 (11)
    Experts
    The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
    FREE
    MA reverse Crossover MT4
    AMS Trading
    Experts
    This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings. Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings Customizable TP Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant Trades will be closed on opposite signals Built-in money management The EA implements the following behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers Reverse: closes
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Trend Catcher Exp
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    More from author
    TrixEA
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    mql5 equivalent: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43341#!tab=overview TrixEA is an EA using the triple exponential strategy, using crossover of 15 exponential moving agerage, 25 exponential moving average, and 50 exponential moving average. Recommended configuration: take profit: 390 stop loss: 455 trailing value: 295 short ema: 15 medium ema: 25 long ema: 50 Period: M30 For USCrude, taking into consideration a spread of 10, which is a worst case scenario for tier-2 brokers, the EA is c
    NeuralBot Pro
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    NeuralBot Pro Hi :) Before asking yourself if NeuralBot Pro is the expert advisor to suit your needs, buy it if you find yourself among the following: - you are in the Forex market for the medium and long term (at least 1 year) - you are looking for balance growth on a yearly basis - expect on demand customer support (and for that, don't hesitate write me for more details about the EA, or if you need sets file, I will respond asap) - you are looking for an honest EA with honest backtesting re
    TripleEMA
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    Looking for a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that can help you take advantage of market trends and maximize your profits? Look no further than the TripleEMA Expert Advisor! This advanced EA uses a triple exponential strategy, based on the crossover of three moving averages - the 15 exponential moving average, 25 exponential moving average, and 50 exponential moving average. By analyzing market trends and detecting trend reversals, the TripleEMA can help you identify profitable trading oppor
    RSI Swinger
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    RSI Swinger Do you want to maximize your trading profits while minimizing your risk exposure and time spent analyzing technical indicators? The RSI Swinger Expert Advisor is the perfect solution for you. By relying on the powerful RSI indicator to identify price swings, this fully customizable EA can help you achieve your trading goals in a risk-averse manner, even if you're not a technical analysis expert. With the RSI Swinger, you can easily configure the RSI ceiling and floor values to suit
    TrendSentry
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    TrendSentry is a trend following EA, featuring key pre-checks to opening a trade such as: - Triple level exponential moving average trend validation - MACD indicator trend confirmation - Trend reversal trade opening option Upcoming features: - Martingale - Adjustable risk factor - Money management code Disclaimer: - after adding the upcoming features, the price might increase to meet development costs EA imput parameters & use instructions: double  volume double  take_profit double  stop_loss
    Make me money
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    The Make me Money EA is an MQL5 Expert advisor that allows you to enjoy your free time while it trades on your behalf, generating profits for you. If you have limited capital, don't worry. With the Make me Money EA, you can start earning profits from as little as $100. As shown in the attached screenshot, with a starting capital of just $100, you can earn a profit of $221 in the first 6 months of 2020, trading with a minimum volume of 0.01 lots. Moreover, profits more than doubled during the vo
    EMA Crossover Pro MT5
    Gabriel Selegean
    Experts
    EMA Crossover Pro MT5 this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision. A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema. Expert advisor parameters: stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabling trailing stop) slow ema (21 by defau
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review