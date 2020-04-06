SPECIAL PRICE

SuperTrendPrecission EA is an expert who works following the signals of the Super Trend Precission indicator and a moving average. With its buttons in the chart that can also be used in the back test, you can train every day. The EA is already profitable but with the possibility of the buttons it becomes even more profitable. You will be able to close all positions, change from buy to sell only, not let the EA work and much more. The EA only works with its Super Trend Precision indicator. Remember to also download the indicator if you want the EA.















