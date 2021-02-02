Gold Standard
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 2 February 2021
- Activations: 20
Gold Standart - a trading expert for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument.
The Expert Advisor is tested on real ticks on any part of history.
No hazardous trading methods are used.
Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit.
Recommended trading instrument (TF 1M): XAUUSD (Gold).
We recommend using a remote server (VPS).
Settings:
- This LOT: - This lot
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of balance;
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Fractal TF - Fractals timeframe;
- Bands Period - period of the Bands indicator;
- Bands Deviations - Deviation of the Bands indicator;
- Volatility level - Accuracy of a trading signal (0 ... 200);
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop (if 0 - does not work);
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use of trading time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Show info text? - Display of information text;
- Text size - Font size;
- Text color - Font color;
- X-distance - Horizontal distance;
- Y-distance - Vertical distance;
- Slippage - Slippage level;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number for distinguishing transactions;
- Comments - Comment on deals.