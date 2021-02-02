Gold Standard

Gold Standart - a trading expert for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument.

The Expert Advisor is tested on real ticks on any part of history.

No hazardous trading methods are used.





Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter





Recommended trading instrument (TF 1M): XAUUSD (Gold).





We recommend using a remote server (VPS).





Settings: