NoDoubt Money In System


NOTE: The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.  


DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE

Variable Value
 Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]
 Trade Size  0.05
 Maximum Spread  3.0
 Adjusted in OnInit  3
 Maximum Stop Loss  0.0 
 Maximum Take Profit  0.0
 Audible alerts  True
 Maximum Open Trades  1
 Hedging  True


BROKERS:

ECN or STP (with very low spreads that can sometimes be below 30)

[The lower the spreads your broker has, the more profit and less losses you can make] 

The tests were done with IC Markets www.icmarkets.com [You can download and test the demo with your reliable broker that has low spreads].

PAIRS:

GBPCHF , EURGBP , EURAUD , GBPUSD , USDJPY (highly recommended)

This EA was tested to all major pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this EA We recommend that you only trade low spread pairs.


PREFERRED TIME-FRAMES OR CHARTS:

[ M15, M30, H1 ]


STRATEGY TESTER:

You can select [Optimization]  to test with the EA's default settings or select [current spread] if the testing pair spread is less than 30 on [Period M15, M30 & H1]. If you want to modify the default settings to best suit your trading style, you can change in "Expert Properties's Inputs". 


For more info and inquiries kindly send an email:

www.ndfreedomtrades.thinkific.com

admin@ndfreedomtrades.co.za

info@ndfreedomtrades.co.za


More from author
Ska ZigZag Line
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag Line indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low in a form of a line. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag Line" together with "Ska ZigZag BuySell". NOTE: This indicator is a line based indicator. HOW TO USE: Sell Signal; Place a sell trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear on top of the Ska ZigZag Lin
FREE
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
Profit Chaser
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Profit Chaser is based on Parabolic SAR indicator. This indicator give an edge by pointing the direction an asset is moving, as well as providing entry and exit points. NOTE:  The EA version of this indicator will be available soon. It will automatically open and close trades for you, it will also allow you to insert your preferred inputs such as Lot size; Take profit; Stop loss; Trailing stop; Break even etc. HOW TO USE: Sell Signal; Place a Sell trade when the indicator arrow points down. Clos
NDFT Modification
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Hedging
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Hedging is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Modification Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this panel  when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.    
Boogie Pips
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/VAUF8Z98w_The_Boogie_Pips_Manualpdf.pdf NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.    INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP (
Boogie Pips v2
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/XFFnqY8Ow_The_Boogie_Pips_v2_Manualpdf.pdf   NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP
NoDoubt Money In System MT5
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  20  Maximum Take Profit  0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  True B
