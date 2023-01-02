Greezly Bot Pro

1.Automated trading advisor
2. The best results on the EURUSD pair, but you can also adjust the settings for any other instruments,
3.Use a timeframe from m1 to m15.
4. The Expert Advisor trades using the averaging method, smoothly and safely increasing the volume!
5. To direct the trade, the EA uses candlestick analysis.

6. The safest option, use 0.01 lots for every $1500-2000

7. To reduce risks, I advise you to change the step after 4 trades by 300 pips and after 6 trades by 500 pips
8.Conservative adviser with 14 years of experience!
9. Consider the recommended deposit based on the desired yield!

10. There will be drawdowns in trading, this is normal, the robot will skillfully exit them, this takes time.



Real account monitoring - https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1679839?source=Site+Signals+My
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This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
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Greezly Bot Pro MT5
Ivan Maruschak
Experts
1.Automated trading advisor 2. The best results on the EURUSD pair, but you can also adjust the settings for any other instruments, 3.Use a timeframe from m1 to m15. 4. The Expert Advisor trades using the averaging method, smoothly and safely increasing the volume! 5. To direct the trade, the EA uses candlestick analysis. 6. The safest option, use 0.01 lots for every $1500-2000 7. To reduce risks, I advise you to change the step after 4 trades by 300 pips and after 6 trades by 500 pips 8.Cons
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