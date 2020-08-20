Inspired by high-level trading strategies from Jewish banks—strategies I first uncovered in a conversation on a leading traders' podcast—The Jewish Secret is your gateway to market mastery. The Jews are big players in the banking world, renowned for their market-making skills and keen understanding of market reactions, influenced the creation of this tool. With these strategies in mind, I've developed an indicator based on pure price action fundamentals. Its accuracy surpasses even my own expectations.

From day one, you'll value the streamlined simplicity of this indicator. Tailored for the Binary Options trader, The Jewish Secret cuts through the noise. Forget intricate charts or confusing overlays—our indicator zeroes in on what's essential, providing clear and dependable signal arrows to guide your trades.

There will be quite a few signals for your pickings. My advice is to trade when there are two markets overlapping. Do not trade when there is no volume and movement in the market. Big banks are also not trading in those time which is why there is not much movement.

Wait for the alert to sound and Arrow to show on the signal candle.

UP or DOWN. Follow the direction, 5 minutes expiry.

Enter trade on the next candle right after the candle with the arrow finish.

1 Minute time-frame.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED PAIR --> AUDJPY (to be frank, with this signal, you only need to focus on one pair)

(to be frank, with this signal, you only need to focus on one pair) Second Recommended pair --> EURJPY