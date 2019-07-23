NeuroIntelligence
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 August 2019
- Activations: 20
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor.
Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY.
Options
- Risk- This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ).
- Orders Magic Number- This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be.
- FullRisk - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but closing the "plus" orders greatly increases.
ТС работает на специфических рыночных условиях, тест на 99.99% сильно отличается от торговли на реальном аккаунте, реальный профит фактор сделок в районе 1.6.