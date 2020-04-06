Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA

Overview
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4.
It is designed around a break-and-retest approach on support and resistance zones.
The EA detects zones from price structure, waits for a confirmed break on candle close, then places a limit order in the retest area.
Risk controls include percentage-based sizing (if available), structural Stop Loss placement, and configurable filters (trend, time, spread, volatility).
It can be used on Forex symbols and XAUUSD, depending on what your broker offers.

What the EA Does
The EA identifies support/resistance zones using one of three detection modes: ZigZag swings, multi-touch levels, or a combined mode.
Zones can be drawn with a configurable buffer (fixed or ATR-based if available) to account for market noise.
A breakout is considered only after a candle closes beyond the zone.
After a breakout, the EA waits for a retest and places a Buy Limit or Sell Limit within the retest buffer.
Pending orders can be cancelled automatically if not triggered within a defined number of candles.
Trades use a Stop Loss near recent structure and a Take Profit based on a user-defined risk:reward ratio.

Key Features

  • Break-and-retest entries using limit orders after confirmed candle-close breaks

  • Zone detection modes: ZigZag, touch points, or combined

  • Structural Stop Loss placement (recent swing HH/LL logic, as configured)

  • Take Profit based on risk:reward, with optional trailing (if enabled)

  • Filters: EMA trend, time/session, spread, and ATR-volatility (if enabled)

  • Limits for max open trades and max pending orders

  • Optional chart visuals for zones, orders, and management levels

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Support/resistance behavior can change quickly during high volatility, news events, or low liquidity.
Spread, slippage, gaps, and broker execution rules can affect fills and SL/TP outcomes.
Use conservative risk settings, especially when starting with a new symbol or broker.
Always test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before any live use.
You are responsible for selecting risk percent, trade limits, and session filters that fit your account and tolerance.

Inputs
Zone Detection

  • DetectionMode: ZigZag / TouchPoints / Both

  • Lookback and minimum touches (for level strength)

  • ZoneBuffer settings (fixed or ATR-based, if available)

Entries

  • Break confirmation on candle close (as implemented)

  • Retest entry buffer and pending order timeout (candles)

  • Minimum distance rules between orders (if available)

Risk & Exits

  • RiskPercent sizing (or FixedLot if available)

  • StopLoss mode: structural highs/lows (or configured alternative)

  • RiskReward ratio for Take Profit

  • Optional trailing: activation and distance (as implemented)

Filters & Limits

  • EMA trend filter (on/off, EMA period)

  • Time/session filter (time reference as configured)

  • Max spread filter

  • ATR spike / volatility filter (if enabled)

  • Max open trades and max pending orders

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MT4 (MQL4/Experts) and restart the terminal (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade and choose your timeframe.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Select the zone detection mode and configure zone/entry parameters.

  5. Set RiskPercent (start conservatively), RiskReward, and trade limits (max trades/pending).

  6. Configure filters (EMA trend, time/session, spread, volatility) to match broker conditions.

  7. Check the Experts/Journal tabs and on-chart status for any configuration messages.

Recommended Evaluation
Run Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm zone drawing, breakout validation, pending order placement, and timeout behavior.
Test using your broker’s symbol specifications (digits, spread behavior, stop levels, trading hours).
Forward-test on a demo account to observe real-time fills and retests during different sessions.
Change one group of settings at a time (zones, then entries, then risk/exits, then filters).
Evaluate across multiple market conditions (trending and ranging), not only a short date window.
Consider live use only after you understand typical exposure and behavior during fast moves.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbols: Forex pairs and XAUUSD if provided by your broker (avoid high-spread exotics when starting).
Timeframes: configurable; commonly used from M15 to H4 depending on workflow.
Uses the built-in ZigZag indicator when ZigZag or combined detection is selected.
Time filters use the EA’s configured time reference; verify alignment with broker/server time.

FAQ
Q: Does the EA trade automatically?
A: Yes. It detects zones, waits for a confirmed break, and places limit orders on the retest based on your settings.

Q: Does it place trades during news?
A: There is no dedicated news feed described here. Consider using spread/volatility/time filters and pausing during major events if needed.

Q: Can I use it on Gold (XAUUSD)?
A: Yes, if your broker provides XAUUSD and the symbol meets your spread and execution requirements.

Q: Why was a pending order removed?
A: Orders may be cancelled when the timeout (candles) is reached or if filters/limits invalidate the setup.

Q: Does it use grid or martingale?
A: No grid-style averaging or martingale logic is used in this approach.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog
v1.00
Initial release: break-and-retest zone logic with structural SL, risk:reward TP, filters, and trade limits.





Recommended products
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
CrownFVG EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe . Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps. Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection , CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Reversion Core H1
Fernando Dario Fuentes
Experts
ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype. This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Automated EA Robot
Yapo Thierry Hermann Yapo
Experts
WARNING :  You can use the Expert Advisor only on  M30   Period This price of $348 is a promotional offer, the next price will be $999 . Automated EA Robot  power is based on minimal risk management for all our customers. The gains sought are maximum while the risk is minimal and customizable based on the Account of the Trader. You therefore have the possibility with this expert advisor to define the risk yourself for each trading order automatically. What's the Strategy   of Automated EA Robo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
More from author
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4. It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits. Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions. The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction u
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX) Overview Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits. Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars. The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered. An optional news filter can pause new entries around sc
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD). It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters. Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree. The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries. What t
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe. It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA). Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups. The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic. What the EA Does The EA monito
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Regime Shift EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. It detects volatility expansion and potential “regime shift” conditions using two Bollinger Band frameworks. When the rules confirm directional alignment, the EA places stop orders to participate in the move. The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD M30 and evaluates price behavior against two Bolling
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Linear Alpha EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a Linear Regression directional bias with limit entries around a LWMA(50) reference level. Entry spacing adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width from a higher-period band. Trades use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional fixed trailing stop (when enabled). The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries. Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation. Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels. Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe. It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align. Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width. The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic. What the EA Does At t
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances. The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters. It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker). Tradin
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls). It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled). What the Tool Does The panel calculates l
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls. It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic. The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions. Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can v
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic. The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window. It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks. What the EA Does The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal. It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status. The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan. Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled). Use it to a
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Crossover Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on an EMA crossover model (EMA 50 and EMA 200). It is designed to trade directional signals when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA (Golden Cross / Death Cross). The EA works with one active market direction at a time and can close an opposite trade when a new signal appears. Lot sizing can be fixed, with an optional Martingale mode available for users who understand the related risk. What the EA Does The EA m
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
Indicators
Overview Alpha News Shield is an MT4 indicator designed to help you plan and reduce trading activity around scheduled economic events. It displays upcoming events on the chart (panel, countdown, and optional vertical lines) and can control terminal-wide protection using global variables. When the protection window is active, the indicator can set a “trading allowed” flag that other Expert Advisors can read before sending new orders. Optional auto-close rules can close positions before selected e
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals
Andreas Smigadis
Indicators
Overview Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows. Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter. An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias. Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle. What the Indicator Does The indicator scans historical and
The 2 to 10 Algorithm
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe. It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition. Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills. The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode). What the EA Does It checks t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review